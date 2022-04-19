Carpool Logistics with 1000% growth recognized as a Top-40 Tech Company
ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year, the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) selects the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia contributing to innovation and economic growth within the state of Georgia's technology sector.
Carpool Logistics is on a mission to solve the vehicle shipping headache facing dealerships, auto auctions, manufacturers, and consumers. They are taking on the fragmented, archaic industry with disruptive software tools and a commitment to customer satisfaction never seen before.
"It is an honor to be recognized as part of such an elite group of companies. When we launched the business less than a year ago, we couldn't imagine that we would be where we are today," said Michael Malakhov, Founder and CEO of Carpool Logistics. "I also want to thank our amazing team for their dedication and commitment to making this happen."
The Technology Association of Georgia accepted nominations for Top 40 earlier this year. The 4th largest tech hub in America, Atlanta Tech Village, is responsible for nominating Carpool Logistics for the prestigious award. A panel of judges reviewed applications based upon company innovation; the market needs that their innovation addresses; and how the innovation benefits the Georgia technology economy.
Carpool Logistics will be showcased at the Georgia Technology Summit exhibition on April 26-27, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.
"This year's Top 40 companies represent a wide range of technology industries that power Georgia's innovation economy," said Dennis Zakas, Georgia's Top 40 Innovative Company Awards Chair. "Based on the quality of the winners and the history of the award, it's likely that some of today's Top 40 companies will be the unicorns of tomorrow."
-More-
About Carpool Logistics
The Atlanta-based startup, Carpool Logistics, is on a mission to reinvent vehicle shipping with unprecedented customer support and technology while reducing carbon emissions.
Carpool Logistics is an automotive logistics company leveraging technology to optimize vehicle shipping. Their marketplace connects vehicle shippers (auto auctions, dealers, auto manufacturers, and consumers) with auto haulers that have available space on their trucks.
For more information visit the Carpool Logistics website at http://www.carpoollogistics.com.
Media Contact
Joe Norton, Carpool Logistics, 1 (678) 882-5333, joe.norton@carpoollogistics.com
SOURCE Carpool Logistics