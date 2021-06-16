OXNARD, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carrie Dabbs-Okochi, a tenured sales and customer support professional joins the Western Computer team as their new Strategic Customer Solutions Manager. With over 15 years of account management experience, Carrie's background includes business intelligence, data analytics, strategic planning and operational management.
As Strategic Customer Solutions Manager, Carrie's key responsibilities include planning, coordinating, and selling professional services and software to meet the customer's current and future technology needs to ensure they are receiving the highest level of support from Western Computer.
"As our customer base grows, we knew we needed to expand our Customer Success team to ensure we were meeting our most important goal of creating and maintaining long-term trusted relationships with our customers," stated Katherine Turner-Lawrence, VP of Sales & Marketing. "After speaking with Carrie, it was clear that she would fit into our team seamlessly to proactively nurture and partner with our customers to deliver the highest level of services and support."
"I'm thrilled to be joining such a dynamic team here at Western Computer," states Carrie. "I look forward to working with everyone as we aim to achieve our goals together by proactively nurturing our customer relationships with their use of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions."
Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing cloud ERP, CRM, supply chain management, and business intelligence solutions for over three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of companies, from midsize to some of the world's largest, in selecting, implementing and reaching their business and Cloud technology objectives.
About Western Computer
Western Computer is a nationwide Microsoft Gold Partner and certified Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) founded in 1987 to empower and enable businesses. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions, services and support, our 160+ senior-level experts bring advanced functional and industry expertise to companies across North America. With over 30 years of ERP, CRM and business intelligence experience, and more than 600 successful implementations, we deliver solutions to meet the unique needs of specialized industries and companies of all sizes. Learn more at http://www.westerncomputer.com or call (805) 581-5020.
