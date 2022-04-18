Transportation software pioneer marks half a century in business with a New York City Celebration
ELMSFORD, N.Y., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), veteran providers of freight management software for Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) fleets, today announced it will hold an event for clients as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.
Planned for Thursday May 19th at the historic Long Acre Tavern in the heart of Times Square in New York City, the event will feature a presentation on Meeting the Challenges Facing LTL Head-On by Geoffrey Muessig, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at PITT OHIO.
"Since its founding, Carrier Logistics has ridden the technology wave, always keeping up with the times and developing functionality and tools that benefit their clients and keep their software on the leading edge," said Ben Wiesen, president of CLI. "As the leading pioneer in advanced freight management solutions we look forward to the next 50 years of providing software that manages the complex processes that are required in LTL and last mile operations. As part of our special networking event, we are also very pleased that an industry expert like Geoffrey Muessig will be on hand to detail the issues and opportunities facing the industry today."
Geoffrey Muessig has over 33 years of experience in the transportation industry. He started his career with PITT OHIO, the Pittsburgh-based LTL carrier that serves the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the U.S., in 1988 as a sales representative. As Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, he has overseen the development of many new service offerings, including Fast Track, an award-winning, expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) guaranteed shipping service; Heat Track, a guaranteed protect from freeze LTL shipping service, and The Reliance Network (TRNet) a nationwide LTL network that spans North America.
Following Muessig's presentation on Meeting the Challenges Facing LTL Head-On the CLI special networking event will include a happy hour, followed by dinner and networking into the evening. On Friday morning, there will be a session focused on the latest version of FACTS, CLI's signature software system. FACTS vs12 What's New, What's Improved, What's Changed will examine all of the new benefits in this soon-to-be-released version.
The event is open to CLI clients and specific industry partners. If you are interested in attending, Reserve Your Spot today as space is limited.
Carrier Logistics, founded in 1972 by Ken Weinberg, plans to celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the year by scheduling special events, launching new initiatives and marking the milestone through various commemorations. Their commitment to "doing well by doing good" will also continue as the company will carry on the tradition of giving back to the community and causes through donations.
Carrier Logistics FACTS™ is the premier solution for meeting the unique transportation and freight management needs of asset-based LTL carriers and the last mile industry. FACTS includes online customer shipping tools, dispatch and driver management, a superior rate engine, cross dock management, and a full back-office suite that give transportation professionals the tools they need to operate cost-effectively while providing improved freight visibility to their customers.
About Carrier Logistics Inc.
Carrier Logistics Inc., Elmsford, N.Y., is the pioneer in LTL freight management systems with 50 years of experience providing software that processes and manages the complexities of all aspects needed in a freight management solution. CLI is the premier transportation software provider to LTL, combined LTL and truckload, asset light and non-asset and package delivery in the U.S. and Canada. http://www.carrierlogistics.com.
