PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) will release its second quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, July 30 and host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 742-9091 and an operator will place you on hold until the conference begins. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. A recording will be archived later on the site and will be available for replay by phone from 12:00 p.m. ET July 30, 2020 until 12:00 p.m. ET August 6, 2020. For a replay, dial (855) 859-2056. At the prompt for a conference ID number, enter 3357285.

About Carrier
 Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. Supported by the iconic Carrier name, the company's portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Contact:

Media Inquiries


Danielle Canzanella


561-365-1101


Danielle.Canzanella@Carrier.com




Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com


 

