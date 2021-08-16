GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unicon, Inc., a leading technology consulting firm, today announced that Carroll (Cary) Brown has joined Unicon as its Director of Strategic Project Planning.
Brown arrives with a long history of strategic, analytical, and technical leadership in higher education. He comes to Unicon after serving in leading players in the edtech industry, facilitating institutional executive leadership groups to define the strategic priorities and approaches for the next generation of interoperability in campus digital ecosystems.
"Cary is a long time friend of the firm and we are very excited to add his skills to our team. As we work with customers on the planning, strategy, and implementation of learner-centric digital experiences, Cary's deep expertise in Ed Tech product development, especially his background in open standards and integrated environments, contributes a valuable perspective to our customers' challenges," said Unicon COO, Kate Valenti. "We look forward to Cary's contributions in strategic project planning and delivery."
As Director of Strategic Project Planning, Brown will join the Executive Leadership Team and further Unicon's presence in the education technology market. Brown will lead Unicon's consultants and coordinate impactful projects which will help campuses find a fresh approach to teaching with upgraded and impactful technological tools.
About Carroll Brown
Cary has a commendable background working to facilitate the use of optimal strategic priorities and approaches for the next generation of interoperability in campus digital ecosystems. Cary brings unique knowledge of how to implement technological improvements for institutions and edtech organizations.
Throughout his career, he has managed projects in which he oversaw the development of LMS that tie together corporate learning and training outcomes to fit position requirements, and worked to define a ground-breaking integrated topology in the higher education space. He has also been a long-standing contributor to the education standards community through a variety of organizations and institutions.
About Unicon
Unicon is a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the education ecosystem. We partner with institutions and companies to create learner-centric digital experiences to transform online teaching and learning. We believe in the power of technology to expand access to education, and in the power of education to create a better future for all.
