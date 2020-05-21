SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health, the first cloud-based platform connecting employers and employees with Centers of Excellence (COEs) for surgical procedures, today announced a new collaboration with Tenet Healthcare's Northeast Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. This agreement is the latest milestone in Carrum Health's national expansion, making it easier for self-insured employers to lower healthcare costs for employees while also working with providers to improve patient outcomes.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary halt on elective surgeries, and as state restrictions are lifted, local health systems are rescheduling much needed surgeries that had been deferred. Through this collaboration, Carrum Health will work with Northeast Baptist, their physicians and patients, to reschedule procedures in accordance with strict safety guidelines. Northeast Baptist, which is a designated COE, has certified to the State of Texas that it meets all requirements to resume scheduled procedures.
Carrum Health's technology-powered platform helps employers avoid variation in cost and guide patients to the most appropriate care options. This agreement with Tenet makes it easier to provide patients high quality, more affordable care. Carrum's existing customers across the country – many of whom have employees living and working in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Louisiana – can now receive world-class bariatric and hip or knee replacement surgeries at Northeast Baptist for little to no out-of-pocket costs.
"We started Carrum Health to change how we pay for and experience healthcare. We exist to move the system away from the inefficient and wasteful fee-for-service model and toward one that focuses on value," said Sach Jain, Founder and CEO at Carrum Health. "The COVID-19 pandemic has only amplified how important it is for us to push for better health outcomes and appropriate costs. We're thrilled and lucky to be able to work with leaders like Tenet Healthcare and Northeast Baptist Hospital who are paving the way for this all-important goal."
"Our collaboration with Carrum Health expands direct-to-employer offerings so we can offer high-quality and affordable healthcare to a larger population," said Phillip Young, CEO at Northeast Baptist Hospital. "We are excited about bringing Northeast Baptist's orthopedic and bariatric care to Carrum Health's customers and their plan members in Texas and beyond."
"We share Carrum Health's commitment to enhance the patient experience, improve the quality of care and provide patients with multiple options for affordable care," said Clint Hailey, Tenet's Chief Managed Care Officer. "We look forward to serving Carrum's customers through our large network of facilities that offers convenient access to excellent inpatient and outpatient services."
About Carrum Health
Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a value-based healthcare model that benefits providers, employers, and their employees. Headquartered in San Francisco, Carrum's award-winning Centers of Excellence (COE) technology connects self-insured employers with providers under payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and health outcomes. Customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com.
About Baptist Health System
Baptist Health System is a Community Built on Care. A trusted provider of hospital, health and wellness services in San Antonio and South/Central Texas, the system includes six acute-care hospitals (Baptist Medical Center, Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital, Northeast Baptist Hospital and St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, and Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels), which offer more than 1,700 licensed beds. The hospitals have all earned Chest Pain Center Accreditation and Primary Stroke Center Certification. St. Luke's Baptist is a Comprehensive Stroke Center. The system also includes the Baptist Children's Hospital, Baptist Orthopedic Hospital, Baptist Cancer Care Services and HealthLink fitness and physical rehabilitation centers. Other affiliated entities include seven MedPost Urgent Care Centers, seven Baptist Emergency Hospitals, the Baptist Physician Network, Baptist M&S Imaging Centers, ambulatory services, medical office buildings and the Baptist School of Health Professions. Baptist Health System is part of Tenet Healthcare based out of Dallas, Texas. Learn more at baptisthealthsystem.com.