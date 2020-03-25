SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Carsforsale.com, we recognize that these unprecedented times, characterized by rapid and continual change, can leave us with more questions than answers. We want to assure you that the news is not all bad. We are still seeing active car shoppers, shopper engagement, and leads coming in from across the nation. Amid uncertainty, it's a moment of positive reassurance that we may all need to hear.
"We still see the glass as half full. Used car shoppers are active. Our difference has always been business transparency, so while things have flattened out a bit, there are still millions of active shoppers out there. Over the last 7 days, we've seen nearly 3.5 million visitors on our platforms," said CEO Sean Coffman. "We have always believed in delivering unwavering value and that will not change, especially now. We're more committed than ever to push forward, to support our clients, and to provide a superior value that can help dealerships weather the storm."
Carsforsale.com occupies a unique position in the industry. As a top 500 website with millions of active car buyers, we offer our over 22,000 auto dealers not only the exposure they need but a powerful suite of dealership software solutions designed to make their businesses thrive. In fact, with Carsforsale.com's all-inclusive $99 monthly service, no other solution offers so much value for so little cost.
Value has been Carsforsale.com's core mission, in both good times and bad, for over 20 years. It's what has always set us apart. We have not raised prices, required contracts, or applied service or other hidden fees.
"We have no hidden agenda, just a desire to see businesses succeed. We see beyond the dollars and cents. We see owners, team members, families, and communities that are supported by local dealerships. And that drives us to help them do more," said Coffman.
Now, more than ever, we all recognize that maintaining a strong digital presence is vitally important. As social distancing grows, today is about more than helping shoppers find inventory, it's about staying present, working smarter, and keeping connected. Today's business climate calls for creative thinking, open minds, and savvy decision making. That's where Carsforsale.com's consistently low price and superior offerings can make all the difference.
- Active Shoppers: Carsforsale.com Exposure & Facebook Marketplace Listings
- Digital Lot: Mobile-First, Custom-Designed Dealer Website
- Instant Leads: 4.8 Star Dealer App Always Keeps You Connected
- Inventory Everywhere: No-Cost Imports & Exports
- 35+ Tools: Merchandise Inventory & Drive Efficiency
Dealers looking to lower their costs while expanding their digital impact are encouraged to call 866-318-0699 or visit https://dealers.carsforsale.com/here-for-you. We offer shopper exposure and 35+ proven automotive solutions for an incredibly low $99 per month. For new accounts, we're here to answer questions and have sign-up incentives available.
At a time when we are called to stand apart, please know that we stand by you. Above all, our concerns are for safety, healing, perseverance, and hope in the months ahead. We have always stood by our dealers through challenging times, today is no different. We are here for you.
About Carsforsale.com
Carsforsale.com is a leading automotive shopping platform supporting a better car buying experience by seamlessly connecting over 22,000 trusted auto dealers across the nation with millions of highly active car buyers.
For auto dealers, Carsforsale.com offers the most efficient and effective advertising exposure in the industry, with dozens of powerful, technology-driven tools and real-time support to drive active buyers to dealers' lots. And it's all offered at the industry-leading value of only $99 per month.