SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure the safety of both car shoppers and auto dealers, Carsforsale.com's new Virtual Shopping communication system highlights contactless buying options like Video Walkarounds, At Home Test Drives, and Driveway Delivery to ensure seamless and safe buying connections in the wake of COVID-19.
"We're all facing new, unique challenges – both consumers and auto dealers – and this system allows both parties to safely navigate every step of the car buying process in new, contactless ways," said Sean Coffman, Carsforsale.com CEO. "It's a great step forward in highlighting the incredible efforts of auto dealers and supporting safe shopping for all."
Contactless shopping options will be visibly highlighted on both Carsforsale.com inventory listings as well as on nearly 20,000 Dealer Websites powered by Cars For Sale to celebrate the supportive measures auto dealers are taking to serve their customers' needs and prioritize safety.
"For many, the need for a new vehicle is real. Across our platforms, we've seen nearly 14.5 million shoppers so far in April and that number is quickly climbing, showing us demand is still strong. With so many active shoppers in market we have the responsibility to use our platforms to drive awareness of the safe, contactless and convenient buying options available today."
At a glance, shoppers will be able to easily find virtual shopping and buying badges:
- Virtual Appointments: Shoppers can schedule digital sales meetings with dealerships to answer questions about the virtual buying process, discuss inventory, financing options, and more.
- Video Walkarounds: Shoppers can request live video walkarounds with dealerships to view and inspect vehicles in real-time.
- At Home Test Drive: Driving before buying is still possible thanks to dealers who are willing to drop a vehicle off at a shopper's residence for a safe, no-commitment test drive and inspection.
- Driveway Delivery: Delivering a newly purchased, freshly cleaned vehicle directly to the shopper's driveway is a safe and convenient service offered by many local dealers.
- Virtual Financing: Highlights the availability of online loan applications for easy, contactless financing.
- Online Paperwork: Notes dealerships who can complete sales paperwork digitally to ensure a quick and contactless sale.
Carsforsale.com is on a mission to make car buying easier, even as new challenges arise. Our new Virtual Shopping feature is one more way we're supporting and facilitating seamless connections. At a time when we're all being asked to stay apart, we're working diligently to provide the tools and resources needed to ensure dealers and car buyers can stay connected, safely.
AUTO DEALER RESOURCES
Carsforsale.com reminds auto dealers that the new Virtual Shopping feature is included in their leading Suite of over 35 Solutions for only $99 a month. In addition to helping dealers lower their costs while gaining impact, dealers can view creative ideas and COVID-19 industry news and resources at: https://dealers.carsforsale.com/dealer-covid-19-support-ideas/.
Carsforsale.com is a leading automotive shopping platform supporting a better car buying experience by seamlessly connecting over 22,000 trusted auto dealers across the nation with millions of highly active cars buyers.
For auto dealers, Carsforsale.com offers the most efficient and effective advertising exposure in the industry, with dozens of powerful, technology-driven tools and real-time support to help dealers succeed. And it's all offered at the industry-leading value of only $99 per month.
