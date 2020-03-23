BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the impact that the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak has had on the automotive industry, CarSoup.com has unveiled a two-stage plan to help both its dealer partners and the customers who shop on CarSoup.com. This two-part plan includes making it easier for buyers to connect with dealers in this troubling time and helping ease the financial burden dealerships are facing.
Step 1 – CarSoup.com is waiving billing for the month of April as an act of support for its dealer community. "We recognize the value of our dealer partners who have worked together with us for the past 22 years," says Brian Bowman, president of CarSoup.com. "Our business was founded by dealers, for dealers, and dealers will always come first. We know these are confusing times that will not be easy on our business or our employees, but we believe it is the right thing to do at this time."
Step 2 – Effective March 23, CarSoup.com will roll out a "Shop at Home" feature that highlights dealers who are willing to sell a vehicle to someone without that customer having to come into the dealership. The selling process can be online or offline—as long as the dealer is willing to sell and deliver the car to the customer's residence or work, they can be included in this program.
CarSoup.com plans on additional communication with dealers by April 20th to reassess the situation in regards to its May plans, and it urges its dealer partners to contact their account manager for more details.
About CarSoup.com
Founded by Larry Cuneo in 1998 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CarSoup.com has been the third-party automotive website leader in the upper Midwest for the past two decades. Built by dealers, for dealers, CarSoup.com makes buying, selling, or researching new or used vehicles a snap. With over 4,000,000 vehicle listings and smart, intuitive, easy-to-use search tools, CarSoup.com saves shoppers time and money by giving them access to the best deals and the best support from local dealers, ensuring an automotive buying experience that is as happy and easy as possible. CarSoup.com's trustworthiness, focus on value, and understanding of dealers create an approach to car buying and selling that empowers shoppers to buy or sell with confidence.
