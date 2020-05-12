TORONTO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Worldwide announces global leadership change to drive the next phase of business expansion.
Effective June 1, 2020, Peter Kaju has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Paul Hill is leaving to start the next chapter of his career. Since joining in 2018, Paul has created a culture of mutual respect, collaboration and innovation at Carta. The company is grateful for Paul's strong leadership and guidance. Hill will also resign from the Board of Directors.
Since joining Carta in 2018, Kaju has been the CFO and has been instrumental in the strategic direction of Carta, leading change management and growth projects throughout the company. Kaju has been a technology sector leader for much of his 25-plus-year career. He has worked with both public and private sector companies through RTO and M+A and has been directly involved with the strategic sales/exits of a number of businesses. Kaju's experience includes noted brands such as DisclosureNet, Embanet, Warner Lambert, Pfizer, Bell Information Systems and KPMG.
Kaju said, "I am proud and pleased to serve as Carta's next CEO. This is an exciting time in the marketplace and we are fortunate to have an experienced and talented executive team at Carta to step up and lead this new chapter in Carta's history."
ABOUT US
Carta Worldwide is an international leader in transaction processing and payments technology. Carta is the engine behind fintech innovation – empowering new financial service providers to offer disruptive solutions and enabling established banks to innovate for the rapidly changing market. Carta's next-generation platform, designed specifically to meet the complexities of the modern payments ecosystem, excels where legacy systems are challenged, delivering end-to-end solutions that manage risk, enable innovation and optimize profitability.
For further information, please contact info@cartaworldwide.com.