TORONTO, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --To build and support Canada's Space Economy, Carvalho Capital, an Ontario-based investment firm, has announced that it will be focusing its investment strategy on providing critical early-stage capital to SpaceTech startups with the potential to succeed and dominate globally. Carvalho Capital believes that these startups will be a rising tide for other industries that will benefit from the technological advancements the building of the Space Economy brings about.
Carvalho Capital is focused on investing in maverick entrepreneurs that challenge the status quo and work towards the outermost edges of what is possible to bring their futuristic ideas to life and solve the world's most pressing issues. While heavily focused on supporting entrepreneurship and innovation in Canada, Carvalho Capital is investing in Founders from all countries. Typical investments range from $10,000 to $250,000.
"The global space market is expected to reach over $1 trillion by 2040 and Canada holds a 1.3 percent share in that market," says Jason Carvalho, Carvalho Capital President. "The country's space sector adds $2.5 billion and 21,000 jobs to the economy. Still, we see Canada playing an even larger role in this emerging economy, and we need to continue to create an environment that fosters entrepreneurs' belief in themselves and encourages them to turn the fiction they read as children into reality."
Carvalho Capital believes that a long-term investment plan is needed for Canada's Space Economy to reach its full potential, and that plan begins with early-stage investment in the next generation of founders, leaders and inventors. To advance investment opportunities in Canada and across the globe, Carvalho Capital is actively looking for partners who are unified in building the Space Economy.
"There are thousands of professionals across Canada that have honed their craft in the oil & gas, mining, and aerospace industries and those skills are needed now more than ever," says Carvalho. "Vital Space Economy job creation is being lost every day that we don't take action."
The Space Challenge Competition
To add additional support to the global ecosystem of space technology, Carvalho Capital is announcing the launch of its inaugural Space Challenge pitch competition. The competition aims to bring key industry experts and aspiring SpaceTech entrepreneurs together to facilitate ideation, networking and growth in the global SpaceTech ecosystem.
The Space Challenge competition is focused on discovering and investing in the brightest minds and most brilliant SpaceTech ideas that the world's emerging generation has to offer. The goal is to promote experimentation, innovation, and reinvention to disrupt, transform, and improve how we live.
Our economies are full of innovative professionals and would-be-founders who grew up dreaming of the allure of space," says Carvalho. "These professionals can be the next SpaceTech entrepreneurs, they just need a support network of operators, financers and coaches to ensure their continued growth and success."
Applicants can submit their business plans online until the deadline of November 1st, 2021. For more information on the Space Challenge pitch competition, visit https://www.spacechallenge.ca
To learn more about Carvalho Capital, please visit http://www.carvalho.vc
About Carvalho Capital:
Carvalho Capital is an award-winning early-stage angel investment firm. Carvalho Capital is investing in Fourth Industrial Revolution ("#4IR") Founders who are building a space frontier that will reshape the Human Condition. Created by socially conscious founders, builders and designers who want to help others build purpose driven businesses, Carvalho Capital invests in purpose driven founders who are building movements and products that excite and cause true disruption in #Space.
