NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are pleased to announce a partnership with Claira LLC (http://www.claira.io), the leading next-gen AI company specializing in legal contract understanding. This partnership highlights Cascata Solutions' continued commitment to innovation and further expands our leading automated waterfall and fee management platform for alternative asset investors, asset managers, and fund administrators.
Using Claira's advanced AI and data science technology, Cascata has further enhanced its proven data sourcing and system commissioning methodology. "With most of our clients having 100s to 1000s of funds under management of all complexity, leveraging Claira's AI technology will minimize human intervention to analyze typically lengthy Limited Partner Agreements (LPAs) and side letters and thereby significantly improve implementation time by 70% or more when extracting deal economics and interpreting legal terms and conditions crucial to calculating and reporting fund performance and management fees," said Chuck Dooley, Cascata CEO and Co-founder.
"Working with Claira has been highly efficient," Chuck further added, "without having to provide training data, clients will get the benefit of having all the relevant fund terms, key data elements, and economic details of the arrangement automatically captured on the Cascata platform." Claira's pre-trained algorithm enables firms to simply drag & drop LPAs onto the Cascata platform or point Claira to client's contract repositories to immediately analyze and extract the relevant information. Claira turns the pertinent legal documents into data for Cascata to construct and provision all necessary waterfall models.
Cascata Solutions is dedicated to delivering advanced digital cloud solutions for the private capital industry to serve institutional investors, asset managers and their partners including fund administrators, software providers and accounting/audit firms to modernize their back-office operation for distribution waterfall administration and more. Cascata Solutions is a privately held and funded company, headquartered in New York City.
Claira is a leading next-gen AI company specializing in legal contract understanding. Built using advanced data science to reveal the underlying logic trapped in financial contracts, Claira is pre-trained to comprehend legal language — providing faster, deeper, and more actionable results with full transparency and traceability in its decision making. No training, setup, or installation required. Claira can be accessed from any web browser or locally installed in a client's data center.
