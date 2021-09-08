TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digitalized temperature monitoring in your clinical supply has various advantages, such as a central view of the status of each single investigational medicinal product (IMP), easy data collection and early response to deviations. This leads to higher quality, cost savings and higher patient safety.
Once implemented, the above benefits are quite apparent, but getting there can be complex with many stakeholders involved. In this webinar, the speakers will discuss an actual case study on the implementation of digitalized temperature monitoring.
Register for this webinar to learn about the following: the business drivers for implementation, how the various systems work together and how the processes are aligned over the various stakeholders.
Join Harald van Weeren, Segment Manager, Clinical Trial Team, Lead Segment Management, Berlinger & Co. AG; Silke Leiser, Director Clinical Trial Supply, EMD Serono; and Stefan Dürr, Senior Director, Client Delivery, Head of Drug Supply Center of Excellence, Cenduit in a live webinar on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Case Study Presentation: Implementing Digitalized Temperature Monitoring in Clinical Trials at EMD Serono.
