NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
Casebook's cb Engage case management software being an Honorable Mention is a big deal for human and social services, an area usually associated with staid and complex technology options; 2020 changed how people work and increased social need – these changes demand new software options. cb Engage is cloud-based with mobility, security, and price sensitivity in mind. As they boldly proclaim, "Enterprise solutions for everyone."
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.
"In 2020, the old model of tracking people in human services via disjointed systems or expensive custom-built systems broke under the triple pressures of a financial crisis, a health crisis, and a social reckoning," said Tristan Louis, president and CEO at Casebook PBC. "We are honored to be recognized for the role cb Engage has had in supporting the digital transformation of organizations in human services by providing enterprise-grade case management software at a fraction of the price they would have otherwise had to pay."
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
About Casebook PBC:
Casebook PBC develops cloud-based and purpose-built software to promote best practices and drive improved outcomes in human and social services. Originally incubated by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, we are the developer of the patented, award-winning Casebook platform. Developed in close partnership with human services practitioners.
