LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Casey Winchell Napolitano today announced the launch of NDA Real Estate, a full-service luxury real estate firm based in Los Angeles. NDA Real Estate focuses on securing, selling, and protecting client investments with the utmost privacy and discretion. Its exclusive yet approachable methods appeal to everyone, from entertainers and executives to creators, innovators, and influencers.
Napolitano is a licensed real estate broker with over 13 years of experience. Under her belt are hundreds of Los Angeles sales, many of which are multimillion-dollar luxury estates. "NDA Real Estate is not a traditional real estate team. We are redefining success for our clients," said Napolitano.
Led by both real estate professionals and investment experts, NDA Real Estate has reimagined the brokerage dynamic with innovative marketing and elevated hospitality. The company can swiftly navigate each real estate deal directly with clients and their business managers to ensure a seamless transaction. Regardless of a client's real estate goal — be it finding and securing a dream home, maximizing return on investment, or developing a beautiful design for a primary residence or income property — clients trust NDA Real Estate to visualize and actualize their property's potential.
"Our clients are loyal to us because we prioritize their privacy. We are focused on helping make smart investments in a fast-moving market," said Napolitano. "We are the only real estate company that protects and prioritizes privacy, specializing in NDAs and blind trusts."
NDA Real Estate has partnered with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. NDA Real Estate's partnership with Side will ensure that it remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting NDA Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, NDA Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
About NDA Real Estate
NDA Real Estate is the only real estate company that protects and prioritizes its clients' privacy while offering innovative marketing and elevated hospitality. NDA Real Estate's responsive and savvy team specializes in nondisclosure agreements and blind trusts. With its full-service care, luxury focus, and investment expertise, its agents roll out the red carpet for its A-list clientele. NDA Real Estate is headquartered in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit http://www.nda-re.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
