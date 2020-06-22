SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RangeMe, the industry standard sourcing platform that streamlines product discovery between suppliers and retailers, is excited to announce a partnership with leading convenience retailer, Casey's General Stores.
As the fourth largest convenience retailer, Casey's is dedicated to finding fresh, on-trend products. In today's fast-paced c-store environment, customers are looking for exciting, accessible offerings that can keep up with their busy lives. Through this new technology partnership, Casey's will be able to streamline and scale their current product sourcing initiatives as well as tap into the pipeline of innovative products and leverage the industry insights RangeMe provides.
"Our diverse guest mix means we are continually looking for new products and evaluating our product mix to ensure we are aligning what's on our shelves to reflect the preferences and needs of our guests," said Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer, Casey's General Stores. "By signing on with RangeMe, we are excited at the potential to strengthen Casey's as a destination where consumers know they can find the best and most relevant products at a great value."
Operating in 16 states with more than 2,200 stores, partnering with RangeMe also helps Casey's move forward on a new strategic initiative that reimagines how their stores are merchandised. This ultimately will provide increased direct access to suppliers and products that will help them tailor their product mix and create localized assortments.
"Casey's is committed to meeting their consumers' needs through the right product assortment and is dedicated to working with brands that give their stores a strong regional impression," says Nicky Jackson, CEO of RangeMe. "With more than 150,000 suppliers on our platform, and more joining every week, there is a vast capacity to create a destination experience where their guests can come to find the products they love."
As they continue to focus on strategic initiatives that further strengthen their reputation and better serve guests' needs, Casey's is eager to establish themselves as "Open for Business" with new brands, and RangeMe will play a key part in helping them uncover those brands.
"Creating a welcoming store environment is what keeps consumers returning," Jackson says, "and new product discovery is essential to that development. When a consumer walks in and sees exactly what they're looking for, or new brands they didn't know they were looking for, they connect with that retailer—and they can't wait to come back."
About Casey's General Stores
Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey's made-to-order sub sandwiches and salads. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com.
About RangeMe
RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.
