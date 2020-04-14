DOVER, N.J., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its EDIFICE collection of timepieces, Casio America, Inc. is excited to introduce a new high-performance metal chronograph timepiece – the ECB10HR-1A. The new limited edition ECB10HR-1A is a collaboration model with Honda Racing. Honda, which provides the power unit of the Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula 1 team, and EDIFICE are Japanese brands that are constantly meeting the challenges of motorsports on a global scale. This watch is the third variation of an EDIFICE and Honda Racing collaboration that got its start in 2018 and was born from their common pursuit of high-tech capabilities.
"Our newest EDIFICE timepiece was inspired by the drive and momentum of the Honda Racing team," said David Johnson, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "Casio has been an official partner of Honda Racing since 2018 and we look forward to collaborating on additional timepieces in the future that embody both the velocity and energy of motorsports."
Dressed in Honda Racing's signature team colors, the ECB10HR-1A has a red genuine leather band with matching stitching and a matte charcoal gray stainless steel bezel with chronograph markings. The carbon fiber dial enhances the overall design and features the Honda Racing logo; gold lettering celebrates the 20th anniversary of EDIFICE and is finely finished with a sapphire crystal. The metal strap keeper and back plate are also engraved with the Honda and EDIFICE 20th anniversary logo, and the number 20 on the bezel is engraved in red to mark the 20th anniversary of EDIFICE.
With Casio's new full-time smartphone link technology, the ECB10HR-1A enables users to stay up-to-date and on time no matter their location. The timepieces can be paired to a smartphone with a push of a button. By downloading the CASIO WATCH+ app and connecting to a compatible smartphone via Bluetooth® technology, the watches access the correct time based on current location for up to 300 cities worldwide, even updating with the latest time zone and daylight-saving time information. Users can also access their calendars when linking their smartphones, allowing the timepiece to notify them when their next event/task is approaching. Additional features include 100 Meter water resistance, super illuminator double LED light for nighttime display, five alarms, phone finder, as well as a 1/1000th second stopwatch with 200 lap memory, countdown timer and full auto calendar.
The ECB10HR-1A (MSRP- $330) will be available for purchase beginning of May at Casio.com and select jewelry and watch retailers nationwide including Macy's. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.
About EDIFICE
Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.
About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home