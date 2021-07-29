SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cask has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. In the May/June 2021 issue, as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list showed results of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"We take a multifaceted approach to consultant development, aligning the needs of our team members to Cask and its clients, said Stacey Fournier-Thibodaux, Vice President of People, Cask. "It's important that our team members are seen, heard and understood both personally and professionally. By providing them with training, coaching and support to be their best, consultants are invested, thrive and do incredible things for Cask and its clients."
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
About Cask
Based in San Diego, CA, Cask delivers end-to-end ServiceNow digital transformation services and solutions that improve quality of workflows and reduce costs across the enterprise. Organizations must orchestrate increasingly complex IT and enterprise workflows to tackle real world challenges like optimizing supply chains, transforming how to fight unprecedented wildfires or handling first response to COVID-19 testing and vaccination management.
Cask is one of just a handful of companies that has achieved ServiceNow Elite Partner status and the only partner to be honored with the ServiceNow Americas Elite Partner of the Year award in January 2020, the Global Elite Partner of the Year award in May 2020, and the Americas Creator Workflow Partner of the Year award in January 2021. Cask helps organizations make the most of their ServiceNow investments and execute on an enterprise-wide digital vision with strategy, implementation, and modernization consulting services. For more information, visit casknx.com.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
