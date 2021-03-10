SAN DIEGO, Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cask announced that it has been recognized as the 2021 ServiceNow Americas Creator Workflow Partner of the Year. This award recognizes the partner who consistently delivered new levels of customer value in low code development. This partner leverages Creator Workflows to help customers meet the challenges of our time with agile automation that drives business velocity.
The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have successfully contributed to ServiceNow's growth through transformative practices in business, technology and customer success. This year's awards are based on partner performance in 2020 and evaluate a combination of attributes that include revenue contribution, product line expansion, workflow and skills growth as well as business innovation or transformation.
This award was presented at ServiceNow's Americas Digital Partner Awards event on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Cask is one of just a handful of companies that has achieved ServiceNow Elite Partner status and the only partner to be honored with the ServiceNow Americas Elite Partner of the Year award in January 2020 and the Global Elite Partner of the Year Award in May 2020.
"This award is especially important because of what the Creator Workflow innovation provides. Creator Workflow is all about enabling line of business leaders to meet their missions. In addition to the well-known benefits provided by IT, employee, and customer service management systems, Creator allows us to go far beyond the capabilities of legacy and first-generation cloud platforms," said Mark Larsen, President of Cask. "It sets ServiceNow apart and has provided a significant value differentiator for our clients. Layering Creator Workflow on top of our domain experience, industry knowledge, and technical expertise has led to incredible outcomes. It enabled Cask to transform the way the U.S. Forest Service fought fires in California and how the City of L.A. handled first response to COVID-19 testing and vaccination management through the pandemic. This award is a testament to that work."
Cask delivers end-to-end solutions to help organizations make the most of their ServiceNow investments, reducing cost, and improving quality of services across the enterprise. Cask's portfolio includes strategy, implementation, modernization, digital transformation, and managed services that enable clients to execute an end-to-end digital vision.
ServiceNow last year empowered its global partner ecosystem to grow and accelerate customers' digital transformation journeys as companies adjust to the way we will work in the future. Through new programs, partners are better positioned to grow their ServiceNow practices and managed services offerings, and deliver greater value to customers.
Headquartered in San Diego, California, Cask designs, enables, and sustains digital transformation on the Now® platform for enterprise clients across both the private and public sectors.
Cask consultants provide domain-focused solutions across IT, human resources, security and risk management, customer service, finance/procurement, and operations to modernize employee, customer, and constituent user experience. Cask's approach integrates design thinking and organizational change management to help its customers transform the way they work.
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
Media Contact
Neil Anderson, Cask, (818) 268-9478, neil.anderson@caskllc.com
SOURCE Cask