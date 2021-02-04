BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CasperLabs, the team behind the Casper network—the world's most advanced proof-of-stake smart contracts platform—partners with HeraSoft to enable asset tracing and ownership on the Casper blockchain. As part of the partnership, HeraSoft will migrate its gold-backed asset token, Anthem Gold, onto Casper and work towards accelerating the development of critical token protocols for the Casper ecosystem. By leveraging Casper, HeraSoft will continue to expand its offering of secure, ransomware-proof technology solutions.
Since its inception, Anthem Gold has been at the forefront of digital ownership of physical goods. Anthem Gold's blockchain solution is currently built on Hercules, a supply chain network that operates on top of Ethereum. Supply chain applications need a protocol that is both immutable and upgradeable. As gold is traded in the physical world, its digital footprint must follow with certainty. With recent volatile transaction costs and network latency, Anthem sought a sustainable solution that could offer security, decentralization, and unmatched scalability, which they found in Casper. Using Casper, HeraSoft can now realize the potential of its tokenized gold-backed asset, without remotely compromising on performance or security.
Core to this process is the Casper Solidity to Rust transpiler, called the Caspiler. The Caspiler allows teams to easily bring their dapps onto the Casper network from Solidity-based blockchains without having to redevelop everything from scratch. Through the HeraSoft partnership, CasperLabs will fine-tune the Caspiler so dapps currently written in Solidity can quickly benefit from Casper's scalability.
"We look forward to working with CasperLabs to bring the most secure and scalable solutions to enterprises and to continue developing more advanced tools to support the greater Casper ecosystem," said Anthem Blanchard, CEO of HeraSoft.
Medha Parlikar, CTO of CasperLabs, expressed, "We are excited to welcome HeraSoft to the Casper family, and look forward to building more features to support HeraSoft's goals, as well as the adoption of blockchain by enterprise."
Austin Davis, Strategic Advisor to CasperLabs & HeraSoft added, "I saw great alignment between the two powerhouses, and it was my duty to unite the teams in order to benefit decentralization and the greater open-sourced community - together we build stronger!"
HeraSoft's distributed, ransomware-proof solution eliminates single points of failure that make cloud-based software systems vulnerable to cyber attacks, providing the most secure, fastest, least expensive option to enterprises.
About HeraSoft
The HeraSoftTM ransomware-proof solution (RPSTM) helps organizations be more secure, function faster and far less expensively than any traditional centralized enterprise cloud solution available today. HeraSoft's distributed solution eliminates single points of failure that make cloud-based software systems vulnerable to cyber attacks. HeraSoft works as a stand-alone solution or can be layered on to enhance the existing software's security. By deploying HeraSoft, enterprises and government organizations can enhance both data cybersecurity and application cybersecurity across industries (ie., import/export, banking, health, etc.).
About Casper
Casper lets organizations of all kinds realize the power and potential of blockchain technology. The Casper protocol powers the first fully decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain network. Casper allows businesses to create new markets and unlock value by tokenizing nearly any asset, without compromising on performance or security.
About CasperLabs
CasperLabs, the developer of the Casper Network, provides professional services and support for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft.
