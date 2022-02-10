SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pioneer of No-Code Earns Top Spot Among Low-Code / No-Code Vendors and Ranks Near Top Quartile in Full List of Software Development Products Evaluated
Caspio, the leading platform for building enterprise cloud applications without coding, today announced it was ranked the top no-code development platform on G2's list of the Best Development Products for 2022.
The G2 ranking is based on a combination of customer satisfaction and market presence scores for each seller. It incorporates verified reviews gathered from G2's user community along with data aggregated from online sources and social networks.
"Once again, the market has spoken. In addition to being named a leader in no-code platforms by several top software review sites, Caspio is honored to receive the top spot for a no-code development platform on G2's full list of the best development products," said Frank Zamani, CEO, Caspio. "Caspio has many exciting features planned for the year as we strive to continue to deliver innovative no-code solutions that exceed expectations."
The Caspio platform provides unlimited app builders, unlimited app users, an integrated cloud database built on Microsoft SQL Server, and seamless app deployment on any web property — all included as standard features in every plan.
About Caspio
Caspio was founded on the simple idea of empowering anyone to build custom web applications without writing a single line of code or procuring any IT infrastructure. It now powers business applications for 15,000 customers in 150 countries, ranging from global corporations and government agencies to universities, nonproﬁts and small businesses. To learn more about Caspio's leading no-code platform, visit caspio.com.
