SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caspio, the leading platform for building enterprise cloud applications without coding, today announced the company has earned numerous accolades, badges and rankings from several of the world's most recognized software review sites, including G2, GetApp, Software Advice and Capterra.

Notable accolades include 'Leader, Winter 2022' for Low-Code Development Platforms (G2); 'Category Leader' for No-Code Platforms (GetApp); 'Front Runner 2021' for No-Code Platforms (Software Advice); 'Shortlist 2021' for No-Code Platforms (Capterra).

"We are grateful to receive such robust recognition from our customers. These rankings underscore Caspio's commitment in delivering the best no-code application development platform and customer experience," said Frank Zamani, CEO of Caspio.

The Caspio platform provides unlimited app builders, unlimited app users, an integrated cloud database built on Microsoft SQL Server and seamless app deployment on any web property — all included as standard features in every plan.

Recent Caspio Awards and Recognitions

REVIEW SITE – RANKING -- CATEGORY:

G2 -- Leader, Winter 2022 -- Application Development Platforms

G2 -- Leader, Winter 2022 -- Database Management Systems

G2 -- Leader, Winter 2022 -- Low-Code Development Platforms

G2 -- Leader, Winter 2022 -- Rapid Application Development

G2 -- Momentum Leader, Winter 2022 -- Database as a Service

G2 -- Leader Small Business, Winter 2022 -- Small-Business Database as a Service

G2 -- High Performer Mid-Market, Winter 2022 -- Mid-Market Low-Code Development Platforms

G2 -- High Performer, Winter 2022 -- Database as a Service

G2 -- Users Love Us -- Customer Satisfaction

GetApp -- Category Leader, 2021 -- No-Code Platform

GetApp -- Category Leader, 2021 -- Application Development

GetApp -- Category Leader, 2021 -- Financial CRM

Software Advice -- Front Runner, 2021 -- No-Code Platform

Software Advice -- Front Runner, 2021 -- Application Development

Software Advice -- Front Runner, 2021 -- Financial CRM

Capterra -- Shortlist, 2021 -- No-Code Platform

Capterra -- Shortlist, 2021 -- Application Development

Capterra -- Shortlist, 2021 -- Financial CRM

Learn more about Caspio on G2, GetApp, Software Advice, and Capterra.

Try Caspio for free or schedule a one-on-one consultation at caspio.com.

About Caspio

Caspio was founded on the simple idea of empowering anyone to build custom web applications without writing a single line of code or procuring any IT infrastructure. It now powers business applications for 15,000 customers in 150 countries, ranging from global corporations and government agencies to universities, nonproﬁts and small businesses. To learn more about Caspio's leading no-code platform, visit caspio.com.

# # #

Media Inquiries:

Christine McCullough

christine@cbpartnerspr.com

Media Contact

Christine McCullough, Caspio, 1 7142069800, christine@cbpartnerspr.com

 

SOURCE Caspio

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.