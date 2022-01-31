SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caspio, the leading platform for building enterprise cloud applications without coding, today announced the company has earned numerous accolades, badges and rankings from several of the world's most recognized software review sites, including G2, GetApp, Software Advice and Capterra.
Notable accolades include 'Leader, Winter 2022' for Low-Code Development Platforms (G2); 'Category Leader' for No-Code Platforms (GetApp); 'Front Runner 2021' for No-Code Platforms (Software Advice); 'Shortlist 2021' for No-Code Platforms (Capterra).
"We are grateful to receive such robust recognition from our customers. These rankings underscore Caspio's commitment in delivering the best no-code application development platform and customer experience," said Frank Zamani, CEO of Caspio.
The Caspio platform provides unlimited app builders, unlimited app users, an integrated cloud database built on Microsoft SQL Server and seamless app deployment on any web property — all included as standard features in every plan.
Recent Caspio Awards and Recognitions
REVIEW SITE – RANKING -- CATEGORY:
G2 -- Leader, Winter 2022 -- Application Development Platforms
G2 -- Leader, Winter 2022 -- Database Management Systems
G2 -- Leader, Winter 2022 -- Low-Code Development Platforms
G2 -- Leader, Winter 2022 -- Rapid Application Development
G2 -- Momentum Leader, Winter 2022 -- Database as a Service
G2 -- Leader Small Business, Winter 2022 -- Small-Business Database as a Service
G2 -- High Performer Mid-Market, Winter 2022 -- Mid-Market Low-Code Development Platforms
G2 -- High Performer, Winter 2022 -- Database as a Service
G2 -- Users Love Us -- Customer Satisfaction
GetApp -- Category Leader, 2021 -- No-Code Platform
GetApp -- Category Leader, 2021 -- Application Development
GetApp -- Category Leader, 2021 -- Financial CRM
Software Advice -- Front Runner, 2021 -- No-Code Platform
Software Advice -- Front Runner, 2021 -- Application Development
Software Advice -- Front Runner, 2021 -- Financial CRM
Capterra -- Shortlist, 2021 -- No-Code Platform
Capterra -- Shortlist, 2021 -- Application Development
Capterra -- Shortlist, 2021 -- Financial CRM
About Caspio
Caspio was founded on the simple idea of empowering anyone to build custom web applications without writing a single line of code or procuring any IT infrastructure. It now powers business applications for 15,000 customers in 150 countries, ranging from global corporations and government agencies to universities, nonproﬁts and small businesses. To learn more about Caspio's leading no-code platform, visit caspio.com.
