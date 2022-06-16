CasterConcepts.com offers live customer support instead of the typical chatbot with pre-set responses and encrypted channels of communication that protect customer data, designs and intellectual property.
ALBION, Mich., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caster Concepts Inc. (casterconcepts.com) announces the launch of its new website, designed to improve the search and selection of products, highlight its latest innovations and showcase its new learning center with videos, blogs and commentary — all under the umbrella of a high-level of security for website users.
CasterConcepts.com now features live-person customer support instead of the typical chatbot with pre-set responses. Members of the Caster Concepts sales staff and engineering team are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST on Fridays to answer questions directly and help website users solve their material-handling issues.
As an alternative to the live chat, customers can access the education center. It features enriched content, including product videos and commentary and blogs authored by Caster Concepts staff, whose knowledge of products and industry challenges is unsurpassed.
"Our goal is to connect website visitors to the information and people they need. We don't believe in pushing products. We would rather help our customers find the best solution, whether that's working through a problem or creating a product from scratch if we don't already have what they need," said Caster Concepts President and CEO Bill Dobbins.
The foundation of the new CasterConcepts.com is based on a Security by Design approach focused on prevention. This includes providing clients with encrypted channels of communication while protecting their data, designs, and intellectual property. Caster Concepts security protocols also include a Level 3 Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). This certification serves as a framework for the enforcement of the Department of Defense's existing Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) requirements.
Caster Concepts invites the manufacturing industry to explore its new digital interface and put it to the test. Reach out to our online customer support team at CasterConcepts.com for live real-time responses to your questions.
About Caster Concepts
Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial casters and wheels for virtually any application. Proudly built in America, these caster products range from medium-duty series to heavy-duty series to meet any application. Companies depend on the many ergonomic innovations of Caster Concepts to help them increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury. Caster Concepts also manufactures caster wheels to withstand impact, corrosion, temperature extremes and chemicals found in harsh industrial environments. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2015 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. Visit CasterConcepts.com.
