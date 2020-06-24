SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) today announced the launch of Working WellTM for Higher Education, a simple yet comprehensive solution that helps academic institutions manage safe campus re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The highly configurable solution helps securely track the health of the total campus population—faculty, staff, students, and visitors—to provide a guided user experience through symptom self-assessment, with integrated lab testing, contact tracing support, and seamless access to care guidance and behavioral health support. Designed for ease-of-use, it can be customized to meet institutions' specific return to campus needs and includes a real-time reporting dashboard for administrators.
Last month, Castlight announced the launch of its Working WellTM offering to enable employers of all sizes to configure new protocols and navigate COVID-19 workplace return strategies. Working WellTM For Higher Education builds on these capabilities so that colleges and universities can create a localized, compliant approach to campus reopenings and evolve in a constantly shifting environment.
"Institutions of higher education are in the midst of dealing with the complex challenges of keeping their campuses safe this fall," said Castlight CEO Maeve O'Meara. "We designed Working Well for Higher Education as a comprehensive, yet easy-to-use solution that meets the specific and diverse needs of campus administrators, faculty, staff, as well as students."
Similar to the return to work challenges with re-opening the workplace, colleges are dealing with unprecedented challenges associated with finding a return to campus solution that addresses the complexities of protecting physical safety, as well as the emotional well-being of various population groups. According to a recent survey by Inside Higher Ed and Hanover Research, 92 percent of campus leaders responding to the survey cited the mental health of students as the top concern.
Working WellTM For Higher Education leverages Castlight's industry-leading navigation platform and integrates a full slate of health and behavioral health tools to direct users to appropriate resources:
Guided user experience
Easy-to-use, configurable self-assessment tool with a guided user experience to navigate users to their next step in returning to campus.
Integrated lab testing
To minimize disruption to the workforce and student body, rapid access to at-home testing services, such as EverlyWell and Quest, and the most comprehensive and up-to-date onsite COVID-19 testing database, the Castlight COVID-19 Test Site Finder.
Contact tracing support
In the event of a positive case of COVID-19, Working Well for Higher Education supports the secure collection of information about recent interactions.
Care guidance
Empathic, knowledgeable Working Well Guides, including RNs, help users navigate their care through the institution's return-to-campus policies, test site routing, appointment scheduling, and clinical support.
Behavioral health
Emotional check-ins through a self-assessment route users to educational resources, cCBT programs, and teletherapy, and can reduce strain on on-campus behavioral health services.
Institutional reporting dashboard
For administrators, high-level, aggregated student body and workforce reporting provides valuable, real-time dashboards that can help detect early trends in departments, residence halls, or off-campus sites.
Connection to care programs
Integration with an academic institution's relevant care programs, such as telehealth, helps make care delivery seamless for student and workforce populations.
Working WellTM for Higher Education is available to colleges and universities and does not require an existing customer relationship with Castlight. For more information about how Castlight can help your campus open and operate safely in the wake of COVID-19, please contact Todd Fruchey at tfruchey@castlighthealth.com.
