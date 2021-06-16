PEORIA, Ill., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simformotion™ LLC – a leader in heavy equipment simulator training solutions –announces the release of the new Cat® Simulators System, SimLite Dozer. The new compact and portable system allows instructors and learners to utilize the training inside of the classroom at socially distanced stations or travel off-site with users. It is the second model in the SimLite line.
Set in a construction environment, the system teaches heavy equipment operation skills for the Dozer—a machine found on construction and mining sites worldwide. Correct operation leads to increased safety, production, and cost savings. Simulation teaches learners with a hands-on and consistent experience. Learners can train in remote locations anytime and anywhere.
"After over a year in a pandemic, and releasing the SimLite line early in the shutdown, we've heard from our clients that more compact and portable training is needed. A system that can travel easily in pelican cases works well in classrooms set up at socially distanced stations and can also travel off site as needed. We will continue to help customers with new heavy equipment simulators so they can carry on education and training of our future workforce," says Vanessa Price, Director of Simformotion.
SimLite is built on a standardized platform and designed as a self-contained educational tool deployed through hardware and software. SimLite includes exercises that teach how to perform a walkaround inspection, principles of steering, straight and level dozing, backfilling, and slot dozing. Plus, an open training mode in each exercise offers opportunities for additional practice, skill refinement, and recreating site-specific scenarios for training. The system is available in multiple languages. Genuine Cat controls, a program that reports the results of simulations sessions, and a curriculum make the system unique to Cat Simulators. The system also has an option for VR Edition. The headset allows the user great depth perception and a larger view of the environment.
The companion curriculum, SimScholars™, is available online. It can be used in the classroom or for remote learning. It is a turn-key solution complete with instructor guides, lessons, videos, quizzes, tests and more.
In addition to the new SimLite Dozer, Cat Simulators are available in many other models for the construction, mining and forestry industries. Visit http://www.catsimulators.com for information on the SimLite line.
About Simformotion™ LLC
Simformotion™ LLC is a leader in heavy equipment simulator training solutions. Simulation can help address initiatives such as safety and production; while ensuring training can be delivered anytime day or night, regardless of weather conditions. Cat Simulators are chosen as training solutions in such markets as mining, construction, forestry, government, and trade and vocational schools. Simformotion™ LLC is a licensee of Caterpillar Inc. As used herein, "Simformotion" means Simformotion™ LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.
