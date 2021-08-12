SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, manufacturing and clinical supply solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced the appointment of Harold A. Jenkins III, as General Manager of its recently expanded Philadelphia facility, the company's North American center of excellence for clinical supply packaging.
Mr. Jenkins brings more than 28 years of leadership experience, and joins the company from GE Healthcare, where he worked for 18 years, holding positions including X-Ray Service Operations Director for the Americas, and Director of Service for the Connecticut and Atlanta regions. Prior to GE Healthcare, Mr. Jenkins worked at Fujitsu Network Communications and served for more than seven years in the United States Army. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.
"Our Philadelphia site is the largest clinical supply facility in our network, and the services it offers have adapted over time to meet the needs of ever-growing complexity of trials, and changes to sponsors' needs, including to ensure the successful supply of trials during the pandemic," commented Ricci Whitlow, President, Clinical Supply Services at Catalent. "I am delighted to welcome Harold to head up the site, and his experience and leadership will be invaluable to capitalize on the changes and challenges of the future."
In April 2021, Catalent expanded capabilities at the 200,000 square-foot Philadelphia facility to include cryogenic handling and storage capacity to support sponsors developing cell and gene therapies. The facility houses an on-site pharmacy to support FlexDirect® direct-to-patient service for clinical trials, and offers customers access to Catalent's FastChain® demand-led supply services, primary and secondary packaging capabilities, as well as a range of temperature options for storage and distribution, and clinical returns and destruction services.
About Catalent Clinical Supply Services
Catalent is a global leader in clinical supply services, with comprehensive and flexible solutions for small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies and integrated solutions to accelerate speed to clinic. Catalent offers a full range services including clinical supply management, comprehensive packaging solutions, comparator sourcing, cold chain storage and global distribution and specialized supply chain services including direct-to-patient and demand-led supply. With eight GMP clinical packaging facilities and over 50 strategically located depots on six continents combined with more than 25 years' experience across thousands of studies in more than 80 countries, Catalent has the comprehensive services, global scale and expertise necessary to reliably supply clinical trials of all sizes and complexity anywhere in the world.
About Catalent
Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 15,000 people, including around 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com
