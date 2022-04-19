Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that Patrick Murphy, Director of Continuous Improvement, Technology and Engineering at Catalent's Philadelphia facility, will be co-hosting a workshop at the upcoming Global Clinical Supplies Group (GCSG) 2022 Annual U.S. Conference, which is to be held at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio, Texas, from May 1-4, 2022.
SOMERSET, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that Patrick Murphy, Director of Continuous Improvement, Technology and Engineering at Catalent's Philadelphia facility, will be co-hosting a workshop at the upcoming Global Clinical Supplies Group (GCSG) 2022 Annual U.S. Conference, which is to be held at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio, Texas, from May 1-4, 2022.
The workshop, entitled "Using Value Stream Mapping to Improve Clinical Supply Chain Efficiency", will take place on May 3 at 1:45 p.m. CDT, and again on the following day at 1 p.m. The session will focus on how clinical supply chains can utilize value stream mapping, which is a lean management method that allows a product delivery process to be visualized, analyzed and improved.
Also at the event, Michael McNear, Catalent's Director of Operations at its San Diego clinical supply facility, will participate in a panel session entitled, "Clinical Trial Supplies: Creating (& Keeping) the Workforce of the Future". The session, at 3 p.m. CDT on May 3, will see industry experts discuss current recruitment methods, and how the practice needs to adapt to hire and keep talent in order to maintain organizations' needs to accomplish current and future goals.
With a network spanning the U.S., U.K., Germany, Singapore, Japan, and China, plus more than 50 additional global depots, Catalent's clinical supply services can handle a broad range of international compliance and distribution requirements to support global clinical trials.
To find out more information about the event, visit https://www.clinical.catalent.com/events/gcsg-2022-us-annual-conference/.
