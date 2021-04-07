SOMERSET, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent, a global leader in clinical supply services, today announced that a number of its clinical supply experts will be participating in upcoming Global Clinical Supplies Group (GCSG) events, discussing cell and gene therapy supply chains, direct-to-patient (DTP) services, and just-in-time delivery models.
As part of the 2021 GCSG Spring Bootcamp program, which runs from April 12-22, 2021, Paul Ingram, Ph.D., Global Director of Strategic Development and Innovation, Catalent Clinical Supply Services, will be part of the "Essentials of Cell & Gene Therapy Supply Chains" session and will discuss the manufacturing and supply chain requirements of autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapies. Additionally, Nicole Gray, Catalent's Director of Strategic Supply Solutions, will be one of two leaders of the "Exploring Direct to Patient Clinical Trial Models" workshop, which will discuss best practices to engage sponsors' clinical teams, clinical sites, and couriers to ensure a successful partnership in a DTP supply chain model.
The GCSG 2021 US Forum takes place from April 26 – 29, and at this event, Ms. Gray will co-present a session entitled "Overview of Direct to Patient Models for Clinical Trials" at 1:30 p.m. on Monday April 26, where she will give an overview of DTP strategies, and considerations in implementing a robust supply chain model. She will also be one of two leaders of the "Direct to Patient: a Covid-19 Solution or a Long-Term Change to Clinical Trial Conduct?" workshop on Tuesday April 27 at 2:45 p.m. and Thursday April 29 at 1:30pm., where she will discuss the adoption of DTP and decentralized studies during the pandemic, and the opportunities to continue with such models once the restrictions of the pandemic are lessened.
Also on Monday April 26, at 2:45 p.m., and at the same time on Wednesday April 28, Kate Carey, Catalent's Director of Strategic Supply Solutions will co-host a session entitled "Just-in-Time or Too Late? The Hurdles and Benefits of Introducing Make-to-Order Clinical Supply Chains", which will discuss how just-in-time strategies can resolve issues with clinical supply chains, and what significant process and technology barriers must be overcome in order to drive effective change.
During Dr. Ingram's 25-year career, his work has focused on pharmaceutical research and development and medical devices. He has over 15 years of experience in clinical supplies, working in both Phase 1 unit manufacturing suites and trial supplies service companies, including Quintiles (later Aptuit), Fisher Clinical and, since 2011, Catalent. Dr. Ingram obtained his doctorate in pharmaceutical development from Strathclyde University in Glasgow, U.K.
In her role at Catalent, Ms. Gray is responsible for developing the company's direct-to-patient business and other new strategic service offerings. She has 18 years' experience in clinical supplies project management, and prior to her current role, spent six years as the Director of Project Management for Catalent's Philadelphia facility. She is an active member of GCSG and is currently the Board Secretary.
Ms. Carey has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 17 years and has held multiple roles in clinical supplies project management, and in her current role at Catalent, she has responsibility for supporting the company's innovative demand-led supplies model ('pull' model). Ms. Carey has worked with cross functional teams to evaluate how the late stage 'pull' model can transform the management of drug product to increase flexibility of supplies when sponsors are facing the complex and ever-changing environment of clinical supplies.
To find out more information about these events, visit https://www.clinical.catalent.com/news-and-events/#events
About Catalent Clinical Supply Services
Catalent is a global leader in clinical supply services, with comprehensive and flexible solutions for small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies and integrated solutions to accelerate speed to clinic. Catalent offers a full range services including clinical supply management, comprehensive packaging solutions, comparator sourcing, cold chain storage and global distribution and specialized supply chain services including direct-to-patient and demand-led supply. With nine GMP clinical packaging facilities and over 50 strategically located depots on six continents combined with more than 25 years' experience across thousands of studies in more than 80 countries, Catalent has the comprehensive services, global scale and expertise necessary to reliably supply clinical trials of all sizes and complexity anywhere in the world.
About Catalent
Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs around 15,000 people, including approximately 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com
More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™
Media Contact
Chris Halling, Catalent, +447580041073, chris.halling@catalent.com
Richard Kerns, Northern Exposure Public Relations, +441617285880, richard@nepr.agency
SOURCE Catalent