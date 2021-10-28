SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent, a global leader in clinical supply services, today announced the opening a new facility in San Diego, in response to increased demand from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers for integrated development, clinical packaging, and distribution solutions on the U.S. West Coast. The new facility marks the latest expansion to Catalent's global clinical supply network, and follows the opening of a new site in Japan earlier this month.
The 24,000-square-foot facility, located within a mile of the company's early-phase oral drug product center of excellence, has been established to support clinical studies in phases 1-3. The site offers end-to-end services including supply management, primary and secondary packaging and labeling, storage, distribution, returns and destruction.
"Our new full-service San Diego supply facility is strategically located to work in tandem with our development center and serve customers not only on the West Coast of the U.S. and Canada, but across the world," commented Kristen DeVito, Vice President of Operations, Clinical Supply Services, North America at Catalent. "In addition to investments we have made across our global network, the site is part of a wider strategy to provide local, integrated supply services, which offer a supply chain advantage as the world adjusts to the impact of the pandemic and its inherent logistical challenges."
With a network spanning the U.S., U.K., Germany, Singapore, Japan and China, and over 50 additional global depots, Catalent's clinical supply services can handle a broad range of international compliance and distribution requirements to support global clinical trials.
For further information on Catalent's Clinical Supply Services business visit https://www.clinical.catalent.com.
About Catalent Clinical Supply Services
Catalent is a global leader in clinical supply services, with comprehensive and flexible solutions for small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies and integrated solutions to accelerate speed to clinic. Catalent offers a full range of services including clinical supply management, comprehensive packaging solutions, comparator sourcing, cold chain storage and global distribution and specialized supply chain services including direct-to-patient and demand-led supply. With nine CGMP clinical packaging facilities and over 50 strategically located depots on six continents combined with more than 25 years' experience across thousands of studies in more than 80 countries, Catalent has the comprehensive services, global scale and expertise necessary to reliably supply clinical trials of all sizes and complexity anywhere in the world.
About Catalent
Catalent is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world.
With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs. Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply over 70 billion doses of more than 7,000 products to over 1,000 customers annually.
Catalent's expert workforce exceeds 17,000, including more than 2,500 scientists and technicians. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated $4 billion in revenue in its 2021 fiscal year. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com.
More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™
