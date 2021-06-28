SOMERSET, N.J., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that it has been recognized by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for demonstrating high health and safety standards.
Catalent received the gold Health and Safety Award for working hard to provide a safe, healthy and inclusive working environment for its staff, customers and contractors. This is the third consecutive year that Catalent has been recognized by RoSPA in its annual awards, having previously received 'silver' status in both 2019 and 2020.
"With this award we recognize the best of the best, those organizations that have gone the extra mile, raising the bar for the delivery of safety in the workplace. Employees, wherever they may be should be able to go to work safe in the knowledge that they will return home unharmed and healthy at the end of every day. Our RoSPA Award winners are central to achieving this goal," said Julia Small, RoSPA's Achievements Director.
"This achievement is testament to the hard work and effort that the company undertakes in the commitment to excellence in our Environment, Health and Safety Management System. The safety of our patients, staff, customers and contractors is paramount within the global Catalent network, and we are honored to receive this prestigious award," added Pete Williams, Vice-President, Global Environment & Sustainability, Health and Safety at Catalent.
Catalent will be presented with the award during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
About RoSPA
The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the U.K., but it receives entries from organizations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for health and safety worldwide. Currently, around seven million people are directly impacted by the RoSPA Awards, but the scheme's global influence is even wider – with nearly 2,000 organizations from 46 countries represented in 2021.
About Catalent
Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 15,000 people, including around 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com
