ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its 37-year history, shopping intelligence leader Catalina is providing unprecedented access to its exclusive in-store media network--which reaches 91 million U.S. households--to respected fellow industry leaders who have helped pioneer the consumer products promotions industry. Dubbed the Catalina In-Store Partner Media Network, this unprecedented move will allow companies like Insignia Systems, Valassis and Valpak to work with Catalina to distribute valuable savings and promotional offers to consumers nationwide. Additional partners are expected to be announced in the coming months.
These new partners will tap into and leverage Catalina's personalized in-store media network spanning 23,000 U.S. retail stores and 311,000 lanes with their own awareness and promotions platforms, ranging from shelf displays, digital displays, free-standing circulars and direct mail, to digital demand-side platforms, and mobile and desktop properties.
"We are excited to work with our new partners in an open ecosystem environment to provide differentiated cross-channel marketing solutions that bridge online and offline engagement, while enabling brands and retailers to reach shoppers more efficiently with offers that matter to them," said Brian Dunphy, SVP Digital Business & Strategic Partnerships at Catalina. "Closed and walled garden networks often impede the flow of content and savings that can be presented to shoppers. These unprecedented times call for more collaboration for the benefit of all: retailers, CPG brands and consumers."
In recent years, Catalina has successfully orchestrated omni-channel campaigns through its own managed media service, combining digital advertising and promotions with in-store promotions. Now, via its In-Store Partner Media Network, Catalina is enabling more CPG marketing companies to enhance their own cross-channel offerings through its point-of-sale media network in stores across the U.S. to help retailers and brands drive incremental value to shoppers.
"Given the challenging economic climate the world is facing, people increasingly are looking for ways to maximize every dollar," said Marsha McGraw, SVP, President, U.S. Sales at Catalina. "By embracing collaboration and innovation with these other leading CPG marketers, we are collectively bringing more value to our retail partners and providing more relevant, targeted offers to their shoppers to increase household savings and shopper loyalty."
INSIGNIA SYSTEMS STATEMENT
"This is a challenging, but exciting time in the retail industry. We are excited to partner with Catalina to open additional avenues of savings for shoppers and to help all brands be discovered. The inclusion of Catalina's In-Store Partner Media Network will strengthen our portfolio and position us to bring new value to the market. Catalina is an ideal complement to existing efforts to expand our portfolio," said Adam May, Chief Growth Officer at Insignia.
VALASSIS STATEMENT
"The collaborative spirit of this partnership is exciting as it increases opportunities to connect brands and retailers with consumers while providing greater household savings in any market conditions, but especially during this much needed time," said Curtis Tingle, Executive SVP, Product at Valassis. "This partnership enables Valassis – as part of an omnichannel approach – to expand the reach of our clients' offers to new and loyal consumers where they shop and buy. Brands and retailers play an important role for consumers, representing a source of consistency and connection, and we are proud to be able to improve on these consumer relationships and valuable connections."
VALPAK STATEMENT
Jay Loeffler, SVP of Sales for SKULocal and Valpak, said, "This Catalina partnership enables our CPG partners to synchronize targeted in-store offers with their Valpak Direct Mail executions, creating a powerful way for brands to drive activation and loyalty in an efficient, streamlined program to target offers at the retailers that are most important to consumers."
About Catalina
Catalina is the market leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Catalina has operations in the United States, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.
About Insignia Systems
Insignia is a leader in In-store & Mobile marketing. Forward looking and nimble, Insignia pushes the boundary for others to follow. With a suite of tactics, including signage, merchandise display and mobile, Insignia is the right partner to attract new shoppers and grow your business. Insignia. Be Discovered.
About Valassis
Valassis, a Vericast business, is the leader in marketing technology and consumer engagement. We work with over 60,000 companies and brands in a wide array of industries, partnering to anticipate consumer intent, inspire action, and create demand. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are Valassis subsidiaries, and RetailMeNot Everyday™ is its consumer brand. Its signature Have You Seen Me?® program delivers hope to missing children and their families. Follow Valassis on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Valpak®
Valpak is the nation's premier direct mailer, trusted by 35,000 businesses to drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results-oriented advertising solutions that work. For more than 50 years, Valpak has introduced millions of consumers to exciting local business offers and opportunities. Our network of nearly 150 local franchises provides unparalleled customer service and market knowledge to business owners in thousands of neighborhoods across North America. Each month, our Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 37 million demographically targeted households in 43 states. Valpak's digital products, including valpak.com and Savings.com, reach more than 110 million users.