LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyst®, the award-winning marker of innovative and stylish protective cases for smartphones and electronic devices, introduces the Total Protection Case for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max at Pepcom Holiday Spectacular in New York City. The design of Catalyst's signature 100% waterproof, drop proof case has been evolved to fit securely on the iPhone 13 series with a Catalyst Screen Protector, allowing users to easily swap their case for the Active Defense Influence & Vibe Series cases.
Catalyst also introduces the Waterproof Cases for the AirPods (3rd generation) with two new designs. The Influence Series case stays true to our signature AirPods Pro design, while the Vibe Series case includes a unique patterned design. Catalyst's cases for AirPods (3rd Gen) are waterproof up to 3.3ft (1m), drop proof up to 4ft (1.2m), compatible with wireless QI charging, and features Catalyst's iconic one-piece curved design. The cases also come with a carabiner to hook on to any belt, bag or purse.
A host of new products are shipping now in time for the Holidays to accompany the latest electronic releases from Apple and Beats, including Total Protection Cases for AirTag, Beats Studio Buds™ and the Active Defense Cases for iPhone 13 series.
"We have a number of great, new products designed to provide the ultimate protection for some of the hottest consumer electronics gift items of the season," Catalyst CEO June Lai said. "As we continue to diversify the variety of cases for customers, we're especially excited about the evolved design of the Total Protection Case for the iPhone 13 series. For the first time, users can leave their Catalyst Screen Protector on their phone when swapping out their drop protection cases for the waterproof case. The new design allows for this slight adjustment on the face of the phone, while still sealing it completely for the best 360 protection."
As AirTag has proven to be the latest big hit coming out of Apple with reports showing 60% of Apple customers have started using these Bluetooth trackers, Catalyst Total Protection Cases for AirTag will make great stocking stuffers. They come in three attachment options: Hang-It, with a keyring and carabiner to hook onto bags, pet collars, keys and more; Clip-It, with a secure clip that attaches to things like straps and shoelaces; and Stick-It, with a 3M removable adhesive back that sticks to just about any flat surface.
The Total Protection Cases for AirTag are 100X more waterproof than the naked device up to 330ft (100m) and have 10ft (3m) military standard 810G drop protection, ensuring valuables are always safe and secure.
The Waterproof Case for Beats Studio Buds™ takes Catalyst's iconic silicone case design and adapted them to perfectly fit the Beats Studio Buds™, with sealing ribs that ensure waterproof protection up to 3.3 ft (1m).
And the Active Defense Influence Case for the iPhone 13 series is drop proof up to 10ft (3m) and features a fingerprint-free frosted back, while the Active Defense Vibe Case for the iPhone 13 series is finished with a textured carbon fiber pattern with a built-in magnet for MagSafe® accessories to strike the perfect balance between style and function. Both cases have 2.5X higher drop protection than military standards, are designed uniquely with a forward audio feature that delivers +30% louder sound than a naked iPhone based on internal testing, features Catalyst's signature instant mute switch and are MagSafe® and QI charging compatible.
These along with all the latest releases from Catalyst® can be found at http://www.Catalystcase.com
Total Protection Cases for iPhone 13 Series
$89.99 / €99.99 / £89.99 / CAD $114.99
PRE ORDER
Colors for iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max - Stealth Black / Marine Blue
Colors for iPhone 13 mini - Stealth Black
The new Total Protection Cases for the iPhone 13 Series is an evolution of Catalyst's iconic waterproof and drop proof case. 5X more waterproof than the leading competitor, the Total Protection case seals in the device keeping water out up to 33ft (10m) and air-cushioned engineering allows for a drop spec of 6.6ft (2m), +65% higher drop protection than military standards.
Each Total Protection Case is washable with soap and water. The cases can also be cleaned with EPA approved disinfectants to keep your case clean and safe.
The Total Protection case is MagSafe® and QI wireless charging compatible and has 2 corner attachments which are compatible with various items of our Crux Gear line as well as the floating lanyards.
Waterproof Case Vibe Series for AirPods (3rd generation)
$34.99/€39.99/£34.99/CAD $44.99
PRE ORDER
Colors: Stealth Black | Battleship Gray | Flame Red | Oceanic Blue | Glow-In-The-Dark
The Waterproof Vibe Series for the AirPods (3rd generation) is the other half your device has been waiting for. Our iconic one piece curved design is back for the latest AirPods, and it's slicker and more stylish than ever. Our new case has a unique design to ensure you stand out from the crowd. Plus, it comes with a free carabiner for you to easily hook on to your belt, bag or purse. Perfect for any night out on the town. Each Waterproof Vibe Case for the AirPods (3rd generation) has sealing ribs to ensure that it is waterproof up to 3.3ft (1m) and drop proof up to 4ft (1.2m). Moreover, our case is compatible with wireless/QI charging pads and there is also a waterproof plug for easy access to the standard lightning cable.
Waterproof Case Influence Series for AirPods (3rd generation)
$29.99/€34.99/£29.99/CAD39.99
PRE-ORDER
Colors: Space Gray | Marine Blue
The Waterproof Influence Series for AirPods (3rd generation) is the other half your device has been waiting for. Our iconic one-piece curved design is back for the latest AirPods, and it's slicker and more stylish than ever. This season's Influence Series AirPods has our classic & sophisticated design. Each Waterproof Vibe Case for the AirPods (3rd generation) has sealing ribs to ensure that it is waterproof up to 3.3ft (1m) and drop proof up to 4ft (1.2m). Plus, it comes with a free carabiner for you to easily hook on to your belt, bag or purse. Perfect for the daily commute. Moreover, our case is compatible with wireless/QI charging pads and there is also a waterproof plug for easy access to the standard lightning cable.
Total Protection Hang-It / Clip-It / Stick-It Cases for AirTag™
$34.99/€39.99/£34.99/CAD $44.99 / AVAILABLE NOW
Colors: Stealth Black
The Total Protection Cases for AirTag are drop proof and waterproof - 100X more waterproof (330ft) vs naked AirTag device – and designed with raised edges to protect from bumps and scratches. Each case has 10ft Military Standard 810G Drop Protection. The Catalyst® Total Protection Case for AirTag comes in three attachment options to easily secure just about anywhere, on anything users want to keep safe and secure.
- Hang-It comes with a keyring and carabiner that can be attached to anything from a pet's tag to a child's backpack.
- Clip-It attaches to most straps including pet collars, camera straps and shoelaces.
- Stick-It has a built-in 3M VHB removable sticker that can be fastened easily to most flat surfaces.
The cases have an open design to showcase your AirTag's custom emoji, and it allows for excellent sound and signal transmission for easy tracking even in hard-to-find places.
Waterproof and Drop Proof Case for Beats Studio Buds™
$29.99/€34.99/£29.99/CAD $39.99
AVAILABLE NOW
Colors: Stealth Black | Red
The Catalyst Waterproof and Drop Proof Case for the Beats Studio Buds™ features our patented one- piece curved design that has become a signature for our brand since the first case for AirPods was released in 2017. Now that design has been adapted to perfectly fit the new Beats Studio Buds™. Each case has sealing ribs to ensure it is waterproof up to 3.3ft (1m) and has military standard 810G drop protection. This silicone case maintains a sophisticated look, and the colorways of the cases perfectly compliment the new device. Each Waterproof and Drop Proof case for Beats Studio Buds™ comes with a free carabiner that easily hooks on a belt, bag, or purse for added security.
Active Defense Influence Cases for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max
$39.99 USD /€44.99/£39.99/ $49.99 CAD| US, EU, CA Available Now |UK Pre-Order
Colors: Stealth Black | Clear | iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max
Colors: Pacific Blue | Glow-in-the-Dark |13 Pro and 13 Pro Max
The Active Defense Influence Cases for the iPhone 13 series is designed with a fingerprint-free frosted back, giving it a tailored, sophisticated look. The high-tech design and air-cushioned engineering allows for a drop spec of 10ft (3m) - 2.5X higher drop protection than military standards.
Each case is also designed with a unique forward audio that delivers +30% louder sound versus a naked iPhone. It's perfect for video calling, watching videos, listening to podcasts or playing mobile games.
With Catalyst's signature instant mute switch, all you have to do is twist and hear the click. Trust us, you're going to love it.
Each Influence case has 4 corner attachments which are compatible with our Crux Gear line, allowing users to customize what suits their needs and style.
Active Defense Vibe Cases for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max
$49.99 USD /€54.99/£49.99/ $59.99 CAD| Pre-Order Now
Colors: Stealth Black | iPhone mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max
Colors: Battleship Gray |13 Pro and 13 Pro Max
The Active Defense Vibe Cases for the iPhone 13 series is finished with a textured carbon fiber pattern, striking the perfect balance between function and style. The high-tech design and air-cushioned engineering allows for a drop spec of 10ft (3m) - 2.5X higher drop protection than military standards.
Each case is also designed with a unique forward audio that delivers +30% louder sound versus a naked iPhone. It's perfect for video calling, watching videos, listening to podcasts, or playing mobile games.
With Catalyst's signature instant mute switch, all you have to do is twist and hear the click. Trust us, you're going to love it.
Each Active Defense Vibe Cases for the iPhone 13 series has a built-in magnet, ensuring MagSafe® accessories and QI wireless charging compatibility. The insulation of the case facilitates a 10-minute faster charge time than the naked device in our internal testing. Each Vibe case has 4 corner attachments which are compatible with Catalyst's Crux Gear line, allowing users to customize what suits their needs and style.
About Catalyst
Catalyst is a premium lifestyle accessories brand founded to create iconic products that enable people to explore and share their world. Catalyst offers the highest performance accessories that are the best value for their customers. Josh Wright is an award-winning industrial designer who graduated from the Art Center College of Design and June Lai is the research, development, and business partner at Catalyst®. In 2010, after seeing a requirement for a product that fit their needs but did not yet exist, they designed and developed a line of high-performance everyday case, accessories, and sleeves for their many outdoor and underwater adventures. Catalyst is available in more than 70 countries including the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, Korea, Australia and the GCC.
