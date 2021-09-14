BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyte has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. The company opted to undergo this voluntary audit in order to ensure it met security standards beyond compliance and regulatory measures. Aprio conducted this audit which certifies Catalyte's practices, policies and operations meet or exceed the SOC 2 standards for security controls.
"This SOC 2 Type 2 designation demonstrates Catalyte's continued and ongoing commitment to industry-leading security and privacy standards and protocols," said Alex Wolfe, vice president of product, architecture. "With many clients in highly-regulated industries such as healthcare, finance or government, our ability to demonstrate that Catalyte is a concerned and proactive steward of their most sensitive information is of utmost importance. We will continue to undertake annual SOC 2 Type 2 audits to demonstrate our commitment to privacy and security best practices."
The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) established the Service Organization Control (SOC) criteria for organizations to create a documented framework of policies and procedures to prove how they manage and secure data and ensure protection of client privacy. The SOC 2 Report is a benchmark standard for highly-regulated industries in the software procurement process.
Copies of Catalyte's SOC 2 Type 2 report are available to clients upon request.
About Catalyte
Catalyte's ability to discover, train and advance tech talent from nontraditional backgrounds simultaneously solves the overall tech talent shortage and helps employers diversify their technology workforces. Its data and technology platform predictably creates new, high-performing software developers. Catalyte's national network of companies provides on-demand access to exceptional software engineering experts at all levels, allowing clients to flexibly scale technology resources when and how they need them. Catalyte is headquartered in Baltimore and has talent hubs in Boston, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix-Scottsdale, Portland, Ore., Columbia, S.C. and Wichita, Kan. For more information, visit http://www.catalyte.io.
