BALTIMORE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyte today announced it won the Inclusion Changemaker 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
As an Inclusion Changemaker, Catalyte believes that aptitude is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. Catalyte creates universal uplift, allowing companies to do the best thing for their business and the right thing for their communities, while helping individuals from unexpected and often overlooked places enter into new tech careers. Catalyte provides companies with access to diverse Microsoft-skilled talent at a time when inclusion is paramount to business success.
"Microsoft is a leader in changing how the tech industry identifies and sources talent," said Jacob Hsu, CEO of Catalyte. "We're proud to be aligning efforts with them to create more opportunities for people historically excluded from the industry to advance their careers and become the next generation of amazing software engineers. This Inclusion Changemaker award is validation of our ability to discover, train and advance talent from unexpected places. Together with Microsoft, we can create tech workforces that look like our great country and that help build a more inclusive future."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Catalyte was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Inclusion Changemaker category.
The Inclusion Changemaker Partner of the Year Award recognizes a Microsoft partner organization that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies that help customers solve challenges of diverse representation, economic access, digital inclusion and/or accessibility. Inclusion changemakers drive digital transformation toward a more inclusive and equitable world. Diverse representation, broad economic access, digital inclusion and accessibility have grown in strategic importance for organizational and business performance as well as innovation and market value. To enable more inclusive economic growth, Microsoft looks to solutions and services that help organizations optimize ideas, skills, experience and resources from all facets of talent contribution and market opportunity.
"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."
Catalyte is a longtime Microsoft partner, with Gold competencies in multiple technologies, including: application development, application integration, cloud platform, cloud productivity, security, data platform and data analytics. You can find a detailed description of our Inclusion Changemaker workforce development offer in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
"Catalyte can help companies in the Microsoft Partner Network diversify and expand their tech workforces without having to poach talent from each other," said Bill Gilbert, executive vice president at Catalyte. "We expand the overall talent pool of Microsoft-trained technologists. More developers means more opportunities for companies to grow and innovate. And our developers now have a solid background in Microsoft technologies, skills that are portable and marketable across many industries. It provides them a foundation to build a successful career."
About Catalyte
Catalyte's ability to discover, train and advance tech talent from non-traditional backgrounds simultaneously solves the overall tech talent shortage and helps employers diversify their technology workforces. Its data and technology platform predictably creates new, high-performing software developers. Catalyte's national network of companies provides on-demand access to exceptional software engineering experts at all levels, allowing clients to flexibly scale technology resources when and how they need them. Catalyte is headquartered in Baltimore and has talent hubs in Boston, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix-Scottsdale, Portland, Ore., Columbia, S.C. and Wichita, Kan. For more information, visit http://www.catalyte.io.
