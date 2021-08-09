CHICAGO , Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalytic, a no-code cloud platform for efficient and digitized operations, today announces the successful completion of both its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Type 1 compliance examinations. The examinations were conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC, an independent CPA firm.
This is the fourth consecutive year Catalytic has completed its SOC 2 Type 2 attestation examination, previously achieving the SOC 2 Type 2 in 2019 and SOC 2 Type 1 in 2018. The Catalytic SOC 2 Type 2 examination evaluates controls at the service organization relevant to Security and Availability, which helps ensure customer information remains secure in the cloud.
Catalytic has also completed its HIPAA examination. The examination serves as a way for organizations to show they have had a third party review their HIPAA policies, procedures, and controls and assess them for conformance against the HIPAA Security, and HITECH Breach Notification Rule requirements. The examination also provides additional peace of mind for customers that Catalytic, Inc. will appropriately safeguard protected health information.
"Customers' data privacy has always been top of mind at Catalytic, and our annual SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance examinations are proof of our commitment to ensuring our customers' information is safe and secure," said Ravi Singh, CTO and co-founder of Catalytic. "Security and data privacy threats have been on the rise, especially in the era of COVID-19. It's more important than ever to keep our customers' data safe, and we can proudly say that they feel comfortable and confident using our solution."
Catalytic is committed to completing ongoing annual SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance examinations to protect the safety and security of its customers' data.
For more information about Catalytic, please visit: https://www.catalytic.com
###
About Catalytic
Catalytic is the no-code workflow automation platform for citizen developers to digitize business operations, making work faster and more efficient—without friction or heavy development. Combine hundreds of modular capabilities designed to coordinate tasks, connect with your existing systems, and let automation and AI complete the rest.
It's the only cloud platform created for citizen development, balanced with governance—and above all—with people in mind. The web-based interface is business-user friendly for instant setup, rapid building and agile changes. At the core is a self-managing, intelligent data layer driving it all forward for powerful processing, visibility and a low-maintenance, dynamic infrastructure.
Companies ranging from global powerhouses like Bosch, Grant Thornton and UL, to nimble startups like Spikeball have embraced Catalytic to do more with less, while overcoming years-long obstacles and reinvesting in their workforce. To learn more, visit catalytic.com.
Media Contact
Kellie Flaherty, Walker Sands, for Catalytic, 773-459-6954, kellie.flaherty@walkersands.com
SOURCE Catalytic