CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalytic, a no-code cloud platform for efficient and digitized operations, today announces its launch of Catalytic Academy, an interactive virtual learning experience. Catalytic Academy gives platform users and workflow builders the opportunity to maximize their use of the platform while improving their no-code, low-code and developer skills to earn certifications.
Research from Gartner found that 68% of HR leaders will focus on building critical skills and competencies in 2021. Upskilling programs will also be necessary to meet the demand for the most desired skills in advanced IT and programming. With so many employees still working remotely, building on existing skill sets is crucial, and Catalytic Academy empowers employees in their upskilling journeys while giving managers, HR leaders and IT teams valuable insight into their progress as they work to secure certifications.
"Upskilling and reskilling have become top priorities this year across various industries, thanks to COVID-19. Our goal with the Catalytic Academy is to help our clients succeed in this initiative while providing them with deeper knowledge of our platform," said Sean Weber, VP of Customer Success at Catalytic. "The Academy is designed so anyone can build workflows within the Catalytic platform, and we've already seen great results in our Foundations course, according to various managers and users who have completed it."
Catalytic Academy offers self-guided coursework delivered in a blend of visuals, metaphors and tactics. The virtual learning platform provides a consistently organized approach to providing Catalytic knowledge for people at all levels. Builders will be assessed on their comprehension and provided with certifications when the courses are complete.
Catalytic Academy offers:
- Catalytic Foundations. As the first step in Catalytic Academy, Foundations covers all of the basics, including navigation, core concepts and workflow creation. In addition to educating builders, Foundations provides insights to process owners and stakeholders on how the Catalytic platform adds value to their organizations. After completing Foundations, builders can move onto No-Code and Low-Code Builder Paths.
- No-Code Builder. No-Code Builder provides lessons that encompass "the "hows" and the "whys" behind the Catalytic platform. These lessons engage the learner to build in the platform along with lesson materials. The course culminates with an exam ensuring comprehension of basic building principles.
- Low-Code Builder. Available later in 2021, Low-Code Builder will offer lessons that cover a suite of advanced actions for more complex workflows. These lessons continue to engage the learner to build in the platform along with lesson materials. The course culminates with an exam that assesses a learner's ability to implement more advanced building techniques.
"My team has already enjoyed the foundation course and are looking forward to the builder certifications becoming available," said Carolyn Torres, Manager, US VMS Operations at Guidant Global, a global talent acquisition and managed workforce solution provider. "I like that I can send people through the courses individually or in a group. My favorite part is that I can get instant insights into where in the platform individuals need some help and Catalytic has been great about providing follow up support to those who need a little extra guidance."
To learn more about Catalytic Academy, or to access it, sign up for a free, guided 30-day trial of Catalytic visit: https://www.catalytic.com/blog/no-code-skills-catalytic-academy.
Catalytic is the no-code workflow automation platform for citizen developers to digitize business operations, making work faster and more efficient—without friction or heavy development. Combine hundreds of modular capabilities designed to coordinate tasks, connect with your existing systems, and let automation and AI complete the rest.
It's the only cloud platform created for citizen development, balanced with governance—and above all—with people in mind. The web-based interface is business-user friendly for instant setup, rapid building and agile changes. At the core is a self-managing, intelligent data layer driving it all forward for powerful processing, visibility and a low-maintenance, dynamic infrastructure.
Companies ranging from global powerhouses like Bosch, Grant Thornton and UL, to nimble startups like Spikeball have embraced Catalytic to do more with less, while overcoming years-long obstacles and reinvesting in their workforce. To learn more, visit catalytic.com.
