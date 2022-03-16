DALLAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catapult Partners today announced that it recently launched an additional service offering, Catapult Strategic Advisors, within the advisory firm's suite of services. Catapult Strategic Advisors is led by a talented team of independent consultants with extensive experience providing strategic counsel to mid-sized companies and business owners tackling critical growth issues affecting their B2B and B2C businesses.
With expertise in technology transformation, sales and marketing, organizational design, business processes and management, public affairs, government relations, branding and communications, the Strategic Advisors team includes:
- Paul Griffith / Managing Director: 20+ years of experience in technology transformation and business development. Extensive experience in data analytics and uncovering critical insights and opportunities.
- Steve Saxton / Managing Director: 30+ years of management consulting and board experience. Extensive experience in business aviation and manufacturing.
- Russ Keene / Managing Director: 30+ years of experience in public affairs, government relations and crisis communication. Extensive experience in energy, consumer goods, technology, infrastructure, transportation, and healthcare.
- Andrew Harpole / Managing Director: 20+ years of senior level operating experience in the financial services and insurance industries.
- David McPherson / CMO: 30+ years of experience helping challenger brands compete. Extensive strategy and creative development experience and brand stewardship in consumer goods, financial services, sporting goods, and technology.
With career stops at prestigious firms including AOL, Aetna, Allstate, Booz Allen Hamilton, Accenture, SAP Ariba, Burson-Marsteller, Lexus, Y&R, and Hill Holliday, the Strategic Advisors team brings a wealth of experience to help solve critical issues for our clients. And with access to the talent provided by our deep bench of over 50 Advisory Board members, Catapult Partners is uniquely built to deliver strategic solutions with efficiency and effectiveness.
"I'm humbled to have this incredible group come together to apply their collective core talents and key industry experience helping our clients solve problems and achieve strategic goals. We're excited to work with business owners and management at small and mid-sized companies tackling issues critical to their firms. Each of us shares Catapult Partners' vision of making an impact with purpose and combined with the experience and relationships our Advisory Board brings to bear, the Catapult Partners team is a truly unique skill set and resource perfectly suited for today's challenging environment."
— Neil Waterman, Chairman & CEO
About Catapult Partners
Catapult Partners provides our clients with the talent, experience, and advisory resources they need to grow and succeed. Catapult Partners' suite of services include Strategic Advisors and Business Development. Whether providing high level introductions to key prospects or strategic guidance and counsel for senior management, we bring the right relationships and sage counsel to help your company achieve your goals.
