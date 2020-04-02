AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, a leading digital solutions and services firm, was named Valo's North American Partner of the Year and was recognized for the top Valo Customization at yesterday's virtual Valo North American Partner Summit. Valo is an award-winning provider of intranet and digital workplace solutions.
The Valo Partner of the Year acknowledges great sales achievements, customer satisfaction and overall commitment to the Valo platform. In their first year of partnership with Valo, Catapult rapidly built a diverse book of business in the healthcare, financial, manufacturing, public sector and nonprofit industries. In 2019, Catapult became the fastest company to ever achieve Valo's Premium Partner status globally.
Catapult also won the Valo Customization of the Year North America award, in recognition for an outstanding customization of the Valo Intranet platform to meet specific customer business needs. The customization to Valo's My Link and Our Link features illustrates Catapult's ability to adapt and extend the Valo platform.
"Our team spent a significant amount of time reviewing the top intranet solutions built on Office 365, and we truly believe that Valo provides our customers with the best solution in a cost- effective way. We have poured our hearts into providing the best intranet solutions and services for our customers, so we are thrilled that this Partner of the Year recognition validates those efforts," said Mark Whitmire, Catapult VP of Digital Solutions. "We are excited about the new digital workplace and Teams offerings we will be bringing to market with Valo in 2020."
Catapult's unique ongoing services model ensures their customers' long-term success with Valo. By providing a dedicated team of experts, Catapult can help customers continuously manage and improve both employee adoption and the technical aspects of their modern workplace.
ABOUT CATAPULT
Catapult Systems is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies to imagine, build, and sustain IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. In 2019, Catapult was named the Microsoft PowerApps Partner of the Year award winner, and a finalist for the Microsoft Power BI and Modern Desktop Partner of the Year awards, and the MSUS Partner Award Winner, Modern Workplace for Security and Compliance. Catapult has offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, and Tampa.
