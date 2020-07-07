AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult Systems, a digital solutions and services firm, is pleased to announce that they have achieved Advanced Specialization status from Microsoft for both Windows and SQL Server Migration to Azure and Modernization of Web Applications to Azure. This recognition is achieved by a small number of partners who demonstrate deep knowledge in specific technology solution areas through certifications, exams and customer experience, along with passing a detailed audit.
The Windows and SQL Server to Azure Specialization demonstrates a partner's ability to help customers eliminate risks and successfully transition Windows Server & SQL Server workloads to Azure with confidence. Partners are carefully reviewed to ensure that that they have expertise in identifying customer risks, networking & infrastructure architecture, building high availability and resilient environments, migration experience, automation and security.
The Modernization of Web Applications to Azure Specialization identifies partners adept at helping customers modernize their applications for the cloud to take advantage of advanced Azure capabilities, rather than completing a simple lift and shift into Azure IaaS. Partners must demonstrate deep technical skills in application development, Azure Services, DevOps, cloud migrations and tools such as containerization.
"Catapult is proud to be among the top .01% of all Microsoft partners, with 14 Gold and 2 Silver competencies," said Jim Booth, VP National Practices at Catapult. "While these competencies measure our broader experience across the Microsoft stack, we are excited for the opportunity to showcase our in-depth capabilities in these two critical areas. We believe that these two specializations will help set us apart from other partners and help customers understand that our delivery teams are among the best in the business."
ABOUT CATAPULT
Catapult is an IT services firm that uses technology to solve complex business challenges and transform companies. The company was named the 2019 Microsoft PowerApps Partner of the Year Award winner, a finalist for both the 2019 Microsoft Power BI Partner of the Year Award and the 2019 Microsoft Modern Desktop Partner of the Year Award, as well as Microsoft US Modern Workplace Partner of the Year-Security & Compliance.
Press Contact:
Mindy Russell
VP Marketing
Catapult Systems
512-577-7737
mindy.russell@catapultsystems.com