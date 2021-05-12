NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CatapultX, today announced the official launch of its On-Stream™ video monetization and contextual artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The announcement follows the onboarding of CatapultX's initial user base and its selection to participate in two prestigious accelerator programs, Plug and Play Media & Ad Startups and HYPE Sports Global Virtual Accelerator (GVA) 2.0.
The CatapultX On-Stream platform harnesses AI to power contextually relevant and non-interruptive video ads integrated directly within video content so that promotions do not interrupt the audience experience and drive maximum results for advertisers and publishers. For publishers and video content creators, the technology maximizes the monetization potential from every video, across every channel. For advertisers, the AI-powered placements and unskippable format delivers brand messages in a privacy-safe way in the moment of highest impact and relevance.
WatchMojo, one of the largest digital media companies dedicated to fan culture entertainment, is among the first use cases CatapultX is sharing. Since 2006, WatchMojo's catalogue of videos has generated 20 billion cumulative videos and now reach over 150 million consumers monthly. WatchMojo began using CatapultX to increase monetization across its owned-and-operated property. As a result, since 2020, WatchMojo has seen a 25% increase in the ROI its website's video revenue is generating.
According to Ashkan Karbasfrooshan, Founder and CEO of WatchMojo, "The viewer experience focus and privacy-by-design provided by the CatapultX platform and performance during our first few trials was genuinely outstanding. The results truly demonstrated how fantastic video experiences can be when programming and advertising are in true harmony. CatapultX A) delivers video advertising the way it's meant to be OR B) gives a glimpse into the future of the advertising consumer experiences."
WatchMojo is not the only fan of CatapultX. The company beat out thousands of others competing for spots in both Plug and Play and HYPE Sports GVA's accelerator programs. Only 1% of the companies that compete for spots with the accelerators are selected. Plug and Play introduces 500 of the top companies in the world to the best start-ups. HYPE operates similarly, but is focused on connecting the top global sports and e-sports leaders to the best new solution providers.
According to Plug and Play Director of Media and Advertising, Will Decker, "For the past year, our corporate partners have shown an increasing interest in figuring out how to drive maximum value across all advertising in a cookieless world. CatapultX's ability to address that need is what led us to introduce them to our Media & Ad program."
Ryan McCumber, Founder SportsTech.ai and the overall creator and Program Director for the HYPE Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0, said, "CatapultX caught our attention from initial application. The pandemic dramatically affected live sports and e-sports, it changed the industry forever and highlighted how key digital video experiences will be in the future. Throughout the process and as evidenced by the DRAFT, CatapultX is a clear winner and driving a revolutionary change in digital sponsorship."
According to CatapultX founder and CEO, Zack Rosenberg, many in its latest wave of users discovered the platform through the accelerators, including several Fortune 500 brands and sports teams. CatapultX was the most selected company through the HYPE GVA 2.0 program for pilots by sports partners, including some of the largest sports federations in the world like DAZN, Deutscher Fussball-Bund (DFB), Eurovision Sport, NHL Las Vegas Golden Knight, NBA Milwaukee Bucks, NFL Minnesota Vikings, ESLGaming, 888sport and more.
During the HYPE GVA 2.0 Clubs, Federations, Leagues and Broadcasters Draft virtual event, Matt Johnson of the Minnesota Vikings said, "I think CatapultX's platform is really unique and provides a lot of potential in our connection between our fan base and our partners."
Rosenberg and co-founder and COO, James Altschuler, are now hyper-focused on ensuring CatapultX's growing list of partners have a flawless experience and receive the strategic guidance they need to maximize use of the platform.
"It's a tremendously exciting time. We couldn't be more grateful for the support Plug and Play and HYPE Sports GVA are providing and thrilled by the success our advertising and publishing partners are reporting," said Rosenberg. "CatapultX's mission is to ensure ad-supported video experiences are as great as they can be. The results our advertising and publishing partners are sharing is a testament to how gigantic the gap between what those experiences have been in the past and should be now and in the future. We intend to close that gap for good."
According to Magna Global, 84% of video viewers will leave interruptive pre-roll ads once they start, 65% will skip immediately and 25% will block that ad format altogether. This leaves the viewer frustrated, the content creator with lost revenue opportunity and the advertiser with missed goals.
"With CatapultX, no one has to settle for interruptive ad experiences anymore. The solution is clear and everyone wins. Game over," said Altschuler
About CatapultX
Headquartered in North America, CatapultX is a global audience engagement technology company that is known for its On-Stream™ Video Monetization & Contextual AI Platform. CatapultX's pioneering platform is ending interruptive advertising as we know it by making it possible to serve ads within digital media and gaming content across every channel. Using CatapultX, advertisers can now deliver their brand messages at the moment of highest relevance and impact. Publishers can now maximize revenue potential from every video, across any channel. CatapultX is backed by Quake Capital, Plug and Play Ventures and HYPE Capital. http://www.catapultx.com
