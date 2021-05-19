CHARLESTON, S.C., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After launching Catch Talent in 2015 to support the surging technology sector in Charleston, South Carolina, the company is expanding its operations westward by establishing an office in Nashville, Tennessee. The strategic move comes on the heels of announcing the opening of its office in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina earlier in the year.
"I am excited to announce that Catch has officially opened its doors in Nashville, Tennessee," said Christina Lock, Founder and CEO of Catch Talent. "While we have been growing our business in Charleston and along the East Coast for years, putting down roots in Nashville is part of our strategic plan to serve other high-growth markets like Raleigh-Durham, Washington DC, and Tampa."
As part of its commitment, Catch has hired Michael Frommelt as an Account Executive to drive growth in the Nashville market. Prior to joining Catch, Michael had a highly successful career at Maxim Healthcare Services partnering with some of the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the region on their talent acquisition strategies.
"As a Tennessee native, I have spent my career helping local companies build their teams in order to meet their goals," said Michael Frommelt, Catch Talent Account Executive. "I look forward to partnering with Nashville-area technology companies as they grow their talent base, helping make our region one of the most successful in the country."
Michael and the Catch team will be delivering direct placement and contract-to-hire staffing services to technology companies in the commercial, financial, healthcare, digital services, and public sector industries, bringing Catch's unique white-glove, high-touch approach to the Nashville market.
About Catch Talent
Catch Talent is a high-touch recruiting agency that delivers end-to-end talent acquisition solutions to growing technology, digital media, and government contracting companies. Catch is Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) headquartered in Charleston, SC. Catch brings decades of technical recruiting expertise to both local and national clients, and offers a full range of flexible solutions including direct placement hiring, recruitment process outsourcing, contract, and contract-to-hire models. Catch specializes in the full talent attraction lifecycle by sourcing and recruiting qualified candidates who are interview-ready, culturally-aligned, and ready to make an immediate impact.
