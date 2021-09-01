CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After launching Catch Talent in 2015 to support the surging technology sector in Charleston, South Carolina, the company is expanding its operations southward by establishing an office in Tampa, Florida. The strategic move comes on the heels of announcing the opening of its office in Nashville, Tennessee earlier in the year, and Raleigh, North Carolina in 2020.
"I am thrilled to announce that Catch has officially opened its doors in Tampa, Florida," said Christina Lock, Founder and CEO of Catch Talent. "As our business has continued to grow throughout the country, putting down roots in Tampa is part of our strategic vision to serve high-growth technology markets like Raleigh-Durham, Nashville, and Washington DC."
As part of its commitment, Catch has hired Daniel Quintana as an Account Executive to drive growth in the Tampa market. Prior to joining Catch, Daniel had a highly successful career at Aerotek and Ultimate staffing partnering with some of the fastest-growing companies in the region on their talent acquisition strategies.
"As a Tampa resident, I am focused on helping local companies build their teams in order to meet their goals," said Daniel Quinana, Catch Talent Account Executive. "I look forward to partnering with Tampa-area technology companies as they scale their talent base, helping make our region one of the most successful in the country."
Daniel and the Catch team will be delivering direct placement and contract-to-hire staffing services to technology companies in the commercial, financial, healthcare, digital services, and public sector industries, bringing Catch's unique white-glove, high-touch approach to the Tampa market.
About Catch Talent
Catch Talent is a high-touch recruiting agency that delivers end-to-end talent acquisition solutions to growing technology, digital media, and government contracting companies. Catch is Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) headquartered in Charleston, SC. Catch brings decades of technical recruiting expertise to both local and national clients, and offers a full range of flexible solutions including direct placement hiring, recruitment process outsourcing, contract, and contract-to-hire models. Catch specializes in the full talent attraction lifecycle by sourcing and recruiting qualified candidates who are interview-ready, culturally-aligned, and ready to make an immediate impact.
