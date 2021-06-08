NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CatchOn, an award-winning data analytics solution, and Samsung Electronics America, Inc. are working together to help school districts create and maintain better learning environments for students.
CatchOn and Samsung will now provide school districts with a solution that pairs CatchOn's robust data analytics platform with Samsung Chromebooks, which are designed to offer schools a way to embrace digital learning even with a limited budget.
Leveraging CatchOn's data analytics platform, which compiles real-time student-level data both on and off campus, education leaders will be able to address the key challenges they face - tracking student engagement, determining the efficacy of EdTech investments, and ensuring students are using apps that comply with all local and federal data privacy policies.
"CatchOn is delighted to partner with Samsung to promote student learning and data privacy," said Lillian Kellogg, Senior Vice President at CatchOn and ENA. "Combining the impressive power of Samsung's technology with CatchOn's data analytics will enable districts to fuel and elevate their learning technology programs using real-time actionable data. Equipped with insights into their application usage and engagement data, districts leaders will be able to implement data-backed change management strategies, strengthen their data privacy compliance efforts, and effectively track student engagement to the minute."
"We wanted to help K-12 schools unlock the full potential of digital learning," said Chris Balcik, VP Regulated Sales & Alliance, Samsung Electronics America. "By combining Samsung's Chromebooks with CatchOn's data analytics solution, district leaders will have the innovative technology needed to create experiences that engage young minds and achieve education goals."
To learn more about this exciting partnership and see the full offer, visit http://www.catchon.com/samsung.
CatchOn and Samsung will be joining The Grants Office and Dr. Kecia Ray of K20 Connect on June 10 at 2:00 p.m. EDT for the "Funding and Solutions for Digital Education Today and in the Future" webinar. Industry experts will be answering questions regarding federal funding opportunities, implementing effective EdTech strategies, and tracking student engagement and monitoring student data privacy compliance in the digital landscape. Register here to attend.
About CatchOn
CatchOn is an expansive data analytics tool that compiles real-time data on every school device, enabling school districts to make data-informed decisions about the apps and online tools their educators and students are using. In 2018, CatchOn joined forces with ENA, a leading provider of comprehensive technology solutions to education institutions and libraries across the nation. Collectively, CatchOn and ENA leverage their respective resources and expertise to deliver critical services and solutions that help school districts produce positive outcomes in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit http://www.catchon.com, call 866-615-1101, or email solutions@catchon.com
Media Contact
CatchOn, CatchOn, 866-615-1101, solutions@catchon.com
SOURCE CatchOn