NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to mitigate the sales impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, CaterZen invested programming hours since the beginning of March to ensure restaurants and caterers can continue operations, and even thrive, by focussing on online ordering and food delivery.
CaterZen rushed to modify their catering software tools for foodservice operators to diversify their service; specifically through online ordering and delivery management. The delivery manager tool opens up new business opportunities for restaurants and caterers, as they can provide various drop-off catering services, such as feeding families that are isolated at home, and providing meals for essential service workers and others who aren't able to work remotely.
"Our clients were impacted by mass cancelations of catering orders. They started offering home delivery of family meals and to-go orders to make up for lost sales," explains Michael Attias, Founder of CaterZen. "Through client feedback, we quickly modified our software to serve their new needs."
CaterZen's pivot as a software company allows restaurants and caterers to easily create delivery routes and assign orders to drivers, who are equipped with a mobile app synced to the software. Catering clients have access to a live feed of exactly where the driver is via CaterZen's tracking map. The driver can even alert customers when they are on their way and when they pull up in the driveway.
"In this time of uncertainty and anxiety, offering delivery customers a tool to see exactly where their order is and the expected delivery time helps alleviate a bit of stress," said Attias.
