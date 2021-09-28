FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cat® Trials are known for putting Caterpillar services and machines to the test in larger-than-life challenges. Cat's latest Trial focuses on the power of play, and the connection between childhood imagination and future careers in innovation.
In Cat Trial 11: Hot Wheels®, Caterpillar partnered with the number one toy manufacturer in the world to bring expert Cat machine operators, equipment, life-size Hot Wheels® cars, and professional stunt drivers to create a unique racetrack experience.
"We collaborated with Hot Wheels® to promote STEM education and inspire the next generation of innovators," said Phil Kelliher, vice president of Caterpillar's Americas Distribution, Service and Marketing Division. "The act of playing builds imagination and helps develop lifelong learning and problem-solving skills. These skills are required for continued innovation, which are foundational to Caterpillar employees, dealers and our customers as they tackle industry challenges."
To ensure both safety and success, Caterpillar used the skills of professional track designers as well as multiple customer operators from across North America to design and build the 6500-foot true-to-life track.
Operators leveraged Cat 3D technology to create a precise uniform track width, following the exact specs given by the professional stunt drivers, Tanner Foust and Greg Tracy.
"Hot Wheels® is proud to have worked with Caterpillar to showcase how STEM education and the power of play can encourage the next generation of drivers to build a better world," said Roberto Stanichi, SVP and Global Head of Hot Wheels® at Mattel. "As the global leader in vehicle culture, Hot Wheels'® worked with Caterpillar, the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, to illustrate that innovation, technology and hands-on experience with vehicles of all sizes can overcome any challenge."
With Caterpillar engineers spending upwards of six-years and 250,000 hours, Cat's all-new 982 XE Next Generation Medium Wheel Loader (featured in the Trial) is a prime example of industry innovation. It includes a range of impressive technology designed to help customers build a better world. The machine tracks everything from material moved, hours worked, and fuel burned, all with the simple touch of a screen.
In addition to showcasing the race cars, the Trial also highlights unique Cat service offerings including: The Cat Certified Rebuild program, Cat Self-Service Options, Cat Financial's Cat® Card, and Cat dealer service trucks.
Whether you're an aspiring or current innovator, or simply love race day, Cat Trial 11: Hot Wheels® will leave your imagination raring to go, as it brings several of your favorite childhood toys to life. Watch the challenge here: http://www.cat.com/Trial11
