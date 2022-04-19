CATMEDIA has recently announced a new member of its growing team with the hiring of experienced operational expert Jordan M. Johnson-Gordon as its Director of Operations.
TUCKER, Ga., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CATMEDIA has recently announced a new member of its growing team with the hiring of Jordan M. Johnson-Gordon as its Director of Operations.
With more than 10 years of proven experience in healthcare regulation, compliance methodology, survey and data analysis, and policy development, Johnson's skillset will surely add to CATMEDIA's comprehensive offerings. He will play a key role in improving and developing company processes, overseeing several major client relationships, and managing and developing staff.
"The addition of Jordan to our leadership team is one that I'm thrilled to announce," said Catherine Downey, CATMEDIA founder and CEO. "In his short time here, he has already proven invaluable by bolstering some of our largest client projects, as well as by enhancing some of our internal processes."
OPERATIONAL EXPERT BRINGS PROVEN HEALTHCARE AND RESEARCH EXPERIENCE
After attaining a degree in Psychology, with minors in Biology and Neuroscience, from Morehouse College, Johnson went on to earn both an MHA and MBA from Georgia State University. While in school, Johnson conducted Tier 1 research at Morehouse College and was a Neuroscience Institute Summer Research Fellow. Additionally, he was an Emory University PREP Fellow.
The first seven years of Johnson's professional experience was completed at Emory University, where he worked at both the Yerkes National Primate Research Center and the Winship Cancer Institute. At Emory, he conducted cognitive research experiments, collected and analyzed study data, and maintained compliance for all non-clinical trials office (non-CTO) studies.
Just prior to his beginning at CATMEDIA, Johnson had worked for five years at a Midtown Atlanta health planning and Certificate of Need (CON) consulting firm with clients throughout the Southeast. There, he developed CON applications and provided expertise on healthcare regulatory matters.
"I've been fortunate in my career to work with some of the top research groups in the world, as well as help prominent healthcare organizations navigate their way through industry regulations," said Johnson. "To be able to use all of this experience at an innovative place like CATMEDIA, where we're working with such organizations as the CDC, FAA, and private sector clients to positively impact the world, is a dream come true."
ABOUT CATMEDIA
CATMEDIA is an award-winning agency that specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, and training. As a national leader working with highly regulated clients, breaking down complex issues, and effectively communicating to a wide array of audiences, we take an innovative approach to everything we do. A Women-Owned Small Business and past recipient of the Georgia Small Business of the Year, we have provided world-class customer service and solutions to a variety of government and commercial clients for nearly 25 years, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
