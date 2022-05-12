For the seventh year in a row, CATMEDIA has been recognized among the most influential, trend-setting companies across the region as one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.
ATLANTA, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the seventh year in a row, CATMEDIA has been recognized among the most influential, trend-setting companies across the region as one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.
"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program. "They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards, and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees."
Each Best and Brightest nominee received a thorough performance evaluation by an independent research firm based on various categories, including:
Compensation, Benefits, and Employee Solutions
Creative, Wellness, and Wellbeing Solutions
Employee Enrichment, Engagement, and Retention
Employee Education and Development
Recruitment and Selection
Employee Achievement and Recognition
Communication and Shared Vision
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Work-Life Blend
Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility
Leadership, Strategy, and Company Performance
Other winners included several respected metro Atlanta companies, including Goodwill of North Georgia, T-Mobile USA, and Wellstar Health System.
"We could not be prouder to be named, yet again, among Atlanta's elite companies who have proven to be employers of choice," said Catherine Downey, CATMEDIA founder and CEO. "For more than 30 years, we have created a sustainable culture that ensures the wellbeing of our staff is a top priority, and that is as true now as it was the day I founded this company."
ABOUT CATMEDIA
CATMEDIA is an award-winning agency that specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, and leadership training. As a national leader working with highly regulated clients, breaking down complex issues, and effectively communicating to a wide array of audiences, this Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to commercial and government clients, alike, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
ABOUT BEST AND BRIGHTEST
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices, and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and nationally.
