TUCKER, Ga., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, CATMEDIA has been named one Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, distinguish itself as having among the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approaches in the region.
Each Best and Brightest nominee received a thorough performance evaluation by an independent research firm based on various categories, including:
- Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions
- Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention
- Employee Education and Development
- Recruitment, Selection and Orientation
- Employee Achievement and Recognition
- Communication and Shared Vision
- Diversity and Inclusion
- Work-Life Balance
- Community Initiatives and Strategic Company Performance
Other winners included several respected metro Atlanta organizations, including T-Mobile USA, Panasonic Automative, and Wellstar Health System.
"We are proud to named, again, among these elite leaders who have proven they are employers of choice in our region," said Catherine Downey, CATMEDIA founder and CEO. "Our talented team is the heartbeat of what we do, and we believe in creating a sustainable culture that ensures their wellbeing is a top priority."
ABOUT CATMEDIA
CATMEDIA is an award-winning, three-time Inc. 500 company based in Atlanta, GA, featuring both a full-service creative marketing agency and leadership training practice. As a national leader working with highly regulated clients, breaking down complex issues, and effectively communicating to a wide array of audiences, this Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to commercial and government clients, alike, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
ABOUT BEST AND BRIGHTEST
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, West Michigan and Nationally.
