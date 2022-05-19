For the fourth consecutive year, CATMEDIA founder and CEO Catherine Downey has been named one of Atlanta Magazine's 500 Most Powerful Leaders. She is one of only 11 Marketing & Public Relations professionals included on this year's prestigious list.
TUCKER, Ga., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, CATMEDIA founder and CEO Catherine Downey has been named one of Atlanta Magazine's 500 Most Powerful Leaders. She is one of only 11 Marketing & Public Relations professionals included on this year's prestigious list.
In 1987, Downey founded the agency now known as CATMEDIA, a national leader that works with highly regulated clients, breaks down complex issues, and effectively communicates to a wide array of audiences. The agency has since been recognized for numerous awards over the years, including 10 Telly Awards, and has also been named to lists such as Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Top 20 Women-Owned Firms in Atlanta.
500 Most Powerful Leaders
"What makes this list of corporate, non-profit, civic, entrepreneurial, religious, and creative leaders the cream of the crop is more than their titles or stations at the top of their organizations," wrote Katrice L. Mines, guest editor at Atlanta Magazine. "It's the thoughtful way that they have gone about considering their work and the work of their companies—people first. Finding the value in people from their employees to the customers they serve and the communities they call home is what undergirds the organizations they head."
Atlanta Magazine's 500 Most Powerful Leaders recognizes the city's most reputable CEOs, presidents, government and civic organization leaders, and non-profit executives, who are respected leaders in their communities that strive to create opportunities for other Atlantans.
"I am humbled, yet again, to be named alongside so many of the great leaders that make up the metro Atlanta region," said Downey. "As a leader, this recognition is a reflection of decades of hard work, both personally and by the amazing team with whom I am so proud to lead."
ABOUT CATMEDIA
CATMEDIA is an award-winning agency that specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, and leadership training. As a national leader working with highly regulated clients, breaking down complex issues, and effectively communicating to a wide array of audiences, this Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to commercial and government clients, alike, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
