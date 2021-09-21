ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cayman Chemical, leader in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of lipids, has partnered with NanoImaging Services and T&T Scientific to provide a multi-pronged platform that synthesizes, characterizes, and formulates lipid-based nanoparticles to help researchers and pharmaceutical companies alike develop vaccines and other novel therapeutics from the preclinical stage on through clinical phases and commercial manufacturing.
The use of lipid-based nanoparticles offers significant advantages in drug delivery, boosting bioavailability, reducing toxicity, and enabling the administration of therapeutics that are prone to instability. Therapeutics that would benefit from nanoparticle delivery systems require custom lipids to create novel formulations to optimize delivery and release of their payload. "Cayman's team of synthetic organic and medicinal chemists specialize in building high-purity, GMP-quality components (phospholipids, sterols, sphingolipids, PEGylated lipids, glycerolipids, anionic lipids, and cationic lipids) used to assemble a lipid nanoparticle," said Stephen Barrett, Vice President of Research, Development, and Production at Cayman.
The development of a lipid-based nanoparticle delivery system in part requires morphological characterization such as evaluation of particle size, shape, and surface details. "NanoImaging Services has been providing cryoEM services for the visualization of viral and lipid nanoparticles since 2007 and offers a range of characterization services including qualitative and quantitative analysis to help support drug delivery and vaccine development projects," said Ben Schenker, Chief Commercial Officer at NanoImaging Services.
Once developed, these lipid nanoparticles must be formulated for eventual clinical use. T&T Scientific offers lipid nanoparticle formulations as well as lipoplex formulation services. "Pairing the custom lipid synthesis capabilities and expertise at Cayman with T&T Scientific's expertise as a contract development and manufacturing organization, developing and manufacturing vaccines and therapeutics will help enable rapid translation to the clinic with clients' novel and innovative gene therapies," said Graham Taylor, President and Chief Technology Officer at T&T Scientific.
"This triad partnership provides Cayman clients a one-stop shop for lipid nanoparticle development—from R&D to final formulation. We have always offered services for custom synthesis of complex lipids, but by now also coordinating lipid nanoparticle formulation and characterization," said Dr. Michael Pisano, Vice President of Contract Research at Cayman, "we have the expertise to nurture the development of more effective delivery systems for a wide range of gene therapies, enzyme-replacement therapies, vaccines, and other therapeutics to address unmet needs in cancer, infectious diseases, and other illnesses."
Contact Cayman to inquire about custom synthesis of nanoparticle components or additional characterization and formulation services. You can learn more about the lipid components Cayman stocks in house from our article on Lipid-Based Nano Drug Delivery.
About Cayman Chemical
Cayman Chemical Company helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. We are also highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, we offer a wide range of analytical services using LC-MS/MS, HPLC, GC, and many other techniques. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic.
About NanoImaging Services
NanoImaging Services, Inc. launched in 2007 to provide imaging services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and nanotechnology communities. We have since built a client-focused organization with a reputation for expertise, reliability and collaboration. NIS is committed to expanding our service capacity through microscope acquisition, workflow automation, recruitment and training of top talent, and development of new service offerings. Our state-of-the-art facilities include a range of electron microscopes, sample preparation equipment and computational infrastructure to support structural biology, nanoparticle characterization and chemistry workflows. With recent acquisitions, NIS has become the largest and most comprehensive provider of TEM, cryoEM and microED services to the industrial life science market. For more information, visit: http://www.nanoimagingservices.com.
About T&T Scientific
T&T Scientific is home to the world's most advanced and cutting-edge lipid nanoparticle formulation and manufacturing technologies. We provide pharmaceutical services and technologies for the preparation and manufacturing of novel lipid nanoparticle and liposome based nanomedicines, including vaccines and therapeutics. T&T offers a wide range of GMP and non-GMP contract services including research and formulation development, analytical method and manufacturing process development, and clinical or commercial drug product manufacturing with sterile fill-finish capabilities in a 15,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility. T&T's mission is to provide a comprehensive range of high-quality products and services, with quick delivery to support customers' research, development, and manufacturing needs. T&T Scientific supports clients around the globe from their main facility in Knoxville, TN. For more information, visit: https://ttscientific.com/.
